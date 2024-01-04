For one week a year, Atlanta is the global focal point for peace, justice and non-violence.

The occasion? The King Holiday Observance.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, the 2024 King Holiday Observance will celebrate the teachings of the late Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 95 on Jan. 15. This year’s theme: “It Starts with Me.”

Bernice King, MLK’s youngest daughter who is CEO of the King Center, announced the line-up of activities that will take place in Atlanta during the weeklong celebration at a press conference Thursday morning.

Also, several partners also announced activities they will be holding during the week – the Martin Luther King Jr. National Parks District, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Carter Center, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Hands On Atlanta and Americorps, among others.

Bernice King with Judy Forte, superintendent of the King National Parks District, who will be retiring later in January (Photo by Maria Saporta)

During her opening remarks, Bernice King said her father’s messages of peace and justice are especially relevant in today’s world. She repeatedly mentioned the need for the world to adopt “Kingian non-violence” as way to address “the confluence of hate and genocide” prevalent in our society – specifically mentioning conflicts in the Congo, Ukraine, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Yemen, Sudan, and Gaza.

“The calling for a ceasefire along with providing ongoing humanitarian aid, as well as the freeing of the hostages can all coexist,” Bernice King said. “It does not have to be one or the other. But the divide and mindset coupled with fear have made it difficult to convince many that we have the divine capacity to negotiate and navigate for true peace, which in Kingian practice is not merely the absence of tension, but it is the presence of justice.”

Among the major announcements of King Week activities include:

King Holiday Observance kick-off reception and book signing on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the King Center

The virtual Beloved Community Global Summit from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11

The State of Georgia’s annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at the state capitol

The Beloved Community Awards on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency

The Beloved Community Commemorative Service on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church

The Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally on Jan. 15 at 1:45 p.m. starting at Peachtree and Baker Streets

The Beloved Community Awards, formerly called the Salute to Greatness, will have special honorees, including Michael J. Fox, an actor who has become a leading advocate for Parkinson’s research; Deloris Jordan, mother of basketball legend Michael Jordan who is an advocate and philanthropist; Ben Crump, an attorney; Spelman College; the Captain Planet Foundation, among others.

MARTA’s Lyle Harris and Stephany Fisher in front of the special MARTA bus honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Jr. (Photo by Maria Saporta)

The keynote speaker at the Commemorative Service will be Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women. Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney also will be an honored guest.

A couple of speakers at the press conference said the King Week celebration is an opportunity to remember the speech King made when he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in December 1964:

“Non-violence is the answer to the crucial political and moral questions of our time – the need for mankind to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to oppression and violence.”

Karin Ryan, a senior policy advisor at the Carter Center, also quoted former President Jimmy Carter’s speech when he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2002:

“We will not learn to live together in peace by killing each other’s children.”

Bernice King reminded people of the history of the King Center.

“From its inception, the King Center has been the official institution guiding the world in the study and practice of Kingian non-violence as intended by our founder, my beloved mother, Mrs. Coretta Scott King,” she said.

Towards the end of the press conference, Bernice King announced the launch of the Coretta Scott King Rose Gallery, in partnership with Microsoft, the official technology partner at the King Center Library and Archives.

“The Coretta Scott King Rose Gallery celebrates my mom’s extraordinary life and legacy through an immersive virtual experience of her journey as a civil rights activist, a peace advocate, author, founder of the King Center and wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, who played a pivotal role in carrying forth the global message of peace, justice and equality,” Bernice King said.

Finally, MARTA took center stage announcing the unveiling of a special bus honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The bus will begin service on Route 3: MLK/Auburn Ave. and move to different routes over the next four months. This is the first of several special bus designs planned as MARTA launches a yearlong celebration of Atlanta Civil Rights leaders.

“Transit is a place where all are welcome, and like the Civil Rights movement, where inclusion and equality serve as the foundation for opportunity,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA general manager and CEO, in a statement. “MARTA is proud to have played a role in the rich history of the City of Atlanta and the Civil Rights movement and recognize the impact of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, and the road they traveled as they changed the world.”