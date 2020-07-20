Metro Atlanta based project from OneStreet Residential honored as a finalist for a prestigious ULI global award

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By ULI

ULI’s Terwilliger Center for Housing has announced finalists for this year’s Jack Kemp Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing. Metro Atlanta based HearthSide Club Lafayette, a mixed-income senior housing project was the only housing project recognized in the Southeast and one of 12 in the country recognized as a finalist.

ULI’s Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Awards was established in 2008 to recognize exemplary developments that demonstrate creativity in expanding housing opportunities. The award honors the memory of Jack Kemp, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HearthSide Club Lafayette is located in Fayetteville, GA and is a 125-unit mixed-income senior housing community developed by Atlanta based OneStreet Residential. The project was made possible by an innovative public-private partnership funded with tax incentives through the City of Fayetteville’s Tax Allocation District.

Congratulations to the whole OneStreet Residential team! See the press release for more information.