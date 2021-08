Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Fed up with how Fulton County runs elections, a group of north Fulton mayors is looking at other options for future elections in their cities.

“We’re looking for the opportunity to manage elections outside of the county if the county cannot reform itself,” Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker told Atlanta Civic Circle. “We’re looking at what our legal options are and whether we would need to get the laws changed to facilitate it.”

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.