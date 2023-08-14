Goodwill of North Georgia is celebrating National Thrifting Day with an in-store DJ, giveaway and donation drive at its Piedmont store on Thursday, Aug. 17.

National Thrift Shop Day aims to support local thrift shops, raising awareness for charitable organizations. Thrift shops aim to help and serve the most vulnerable in communities and give back to the needy.

Currently, there are more than 25,000 resale, consignment, and Not For Profit resale shops in the United States, according to the Association of Resale Professionals. Goodwill of North Georgia is one of these, and it is powered by its retail and donation services. When people donate items to Goodwill, they go beyond just stocking store shelves. They also keep millions of pounds of waste out of North Georgia landfills. Last year alone, Goodwill of North Georgia diverted over 49 million pounds of items from landfills. The profits from these donations support 14 career centers and skill training programs. Thanks to these programs, Goodwill of North Georgia helped connect 22,113 individuals with jobs last year.

Dominique Macklin, a single mother working a temporary position at a staffing agency, wanted a career. A friend of hers recommended Goodwill’s Supply Chain Logistics Program. She visited the Goodwill Smyrna Career Center to see about the program. Dominique immediately enrolled in the program. Staying persistent, motivated, and driven, she graduated from the free program in November of 2022. After graduating, Dominique was hired by Samuel, Sons, and Co as a shipping specialist. Dominique thanks Goodwill’s career services for the opportunity to change her life.

Tiffany Crenshaw felt that she needed a change in life. At 29 years old and a single mother, she came to Goodwill Oakwood Career Center in 2021 after seeing an advertisement for the welding program. Upon enrolling in the program, Tiffany admits to being nervous but not intimidated. With concrete dedication, Tiffany graduated from the welding certification program with the highest score among her peers. Upon completing the program, Tiffany was hired by Cottre, Inc. with a $ 17-an-hour starting pay. Tiffany thanks Goodwill’s career services for changing her life for the better.

With continued donations and retail operations, Goodwill of North Georgia is committed to providing career services to the population of North Georgia.

