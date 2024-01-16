Last week, Goodwill of North Georgia launched its 14th annual New Year, New Job program aimed at helping North Georgians find employment as a part of the organization’s mission to put people to work. The program will run until Jan. 30 and include job fairs at one of the 14 Career Centers of Goodwill, with virtual options available for those who prefer a digital-based environment.

Aside from job fairs, the organization is also offering resume writing workshops, job search training, and tax return training to job seekers interested in taking advantage of Goodwill’s program. They will also have the opportunity to interview with well-known companies such as Toyo Tires, Schneider Trucking, and K Power in addition to interviewing with employers from industries such as technology, customer service, supply chain management, logistics, and hospitality.

The December jobs report showed employers added 216,000 positions for the month, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 3.7%. Even with these strong numbers, Goodwill of North Georgia continues contributing to these figures. In 2023, Goodwill of North Georgia helped connect more than 22,500 people to new jobs.

Goodwill of North Georgia has helped many people, including Javier Gongora, who immigrated from Colombia to Georgia and needed a new job. He enrolled in the welding program at the Goodwill Athens Career Center, where he excelled and passed the welding exam early. His Goodwill employment specialist helped him land a job at Kubota as a welder. Javier is grateful to Goodwill for the opportunity they provided him.

Another success story is Xavier Wright, an Army veteran who settled in Athens, Georgia, after his service. He joined the Goodwill welding program, impressed his instructor, and secured an internship with Power Partners, which became ongoing employment. Xavier is now referring others to Goodwill and Power Partners and is grateful for the direction Goodwill provided him.

The program will continue through the end of January, and those interested in learning more about it can visit https://goodwillng.org/events/

This is sponsored content.