By Kellie James, Atlanta BeltLine Partnership Free Fitness Program Manager As my daughter began a new life stage heading off to college, I embarked on my own journey. I was trying out different fitness programs when I attended my first spin class. I was hooked! The music, the adrenaline, the camaraderie, the amazing feeling of accomplishment! Today, I am a certified spin instructor, and I am passionate about educating others about wellness.

Through my own fitness journey, I recognized that where we live and the disparities we encounter can affect our health outcomes. A total of 50% of our health is impacted by our physical environments and our socioeconomic circumstances. The location of your home nor your income level should not become a barrier to being able to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership has the most comprehensive fitness and wellness program to promote active lifestyles in parks throughout the city of Atlanta and foster healthier resident outcomes. The Partnership ensures everyone has access to activities, resources, and education supporting physical, mental, and emotional well-being around the BeltLine corridor. Our class portfolio provides diverse fitness options for every age and skill level at no cost.

I have the pleasure and honor of facilitating a team of certified instructors, with the support of lululemon with an instructor stipend, who love inspiring and teaching others. Experts are helping participants to get moving with Core-ography, hip-hop dance, Zumba, and POUND, a drumming workout. People are stretching themselves with yoga and pilates. Those that want an aerobic challenge can try bootcamp and The Hill in Piedmont Park.

With a wide variety of classes each week with participants from 96 different zip codes last month, there is a reason we say it’s the largest free fitness program in Atlanta. New free classes continue to join our lineup for our BeltLine neighbors. The Family Fun Club takes place at Maddox Park and Arthur Langford Jr. Park and seniors Tai Chi and nutritional juicing classes will be starting soon. I am looking forward to adding even more this summer.

According to the National Survey of Children’s Health and Child and Family participation rates, the Georgia youth non-participation rates accessibility of sports programming and physical education for at-risk families are high.

65.7% of black families with youth ages 6 – 17 do not participate in sports teams or lessons after school or on weekends

63.1% of single parents do not participate in a sports team or lessons after school or on weekends

67.3% of grandparents do not participate in a sports team or lessons after school or on weekends

73.5% of two-parent (non-married) do not participate in a sports team or lessons after school or on weekends

To help increase youth participation by household type and race and with the help of Kaiser Permanente, we are hosting multigenerational sports and activity programs led by Kidokinetics to bring together grandparents and parents with their children ages 1 to 12 in fun family pay dates and teaching children how to ride a bike. Generations of family members can connect through games that lead to healthy movement at one of several parks, including Westside Park, Pittsburgh Yards, D.H. Stanton Park, Adair Park I, and Gordon White Park.

Free registration is available on the Altana BeltLine Free Fitness program calendar, or participants can sign up when they arrive to join the class of their choice. Atlanta residents are taking in the sun salutations at King of Pops Yoga at Historic Fourth Ward Park, God and Flow Yoga at D.H. Stanton Park, and Self-ies (Self-Ease) Yoga at James Bridges Field at Pittsburgh Yards.

No matter where Atlantans connect, the instructors are passionate and ready to help fulfill each attendee’s well-being goals. Join us and you will receive the satisfaction of achieving your wellness accomplishments!

This is sponsored content.