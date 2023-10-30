Operation HOPE Continues Ranking in the Top Tier of the 200,000+ Nonprofits Rated by Charity Navigator

Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping low- and moderate-income Americans thrive in an ever-changing economy, today announced its strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned the organization a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest and most trusted independent charity evaluator.

This is Operation HOPE’s ninth consecutive Four-Star Rating, which is the highest possible rating and continues the organization’s ranking in the top tier of the more than 200,000 nonprofits evaluated by Charity Navigator each year. As part of its ranking, Operation HOPE earned a perfect score of 100% for Accountability & Finance, which provides an assessment of overall financial health and commitment to governance practices and policies.

“Demonstrating our values through our actions enhances Operation HOPE’s credibility and ability to make a difference in people’s lives. We are dedicated to providing financial literacy, dignity and empowerment to underserved communities, and this ninth consecutive Four-Star Rating by Charity Navigator confirms to our clients, partners and supporters that Operation HOPE is serving its mission while adhering to the highest standards of efficiency, accountability and transparency,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE. “We are proud to be among the small percentage of organizations to receive this coveted distinction and appreciate the importance of Charity Navigator to incentivize all non-profits to prioritize our shared core values.”

“Operation HOPE has experienced significant growth over the past five years, and has remained focused on financial sustainability and trustworthiness,” said Brian Betts, President and Chief Financial Officer of Operation HOPE. “Our recent rating validates that our efforts are working and provides donors and partners confirmation that their support is being used effectively.”

Since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations its Four-Star Rating.

“We are delighted to provide Operation HOPE with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Operation HOPE is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

Operation HOPE’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to “silver rights” with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation’s largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness and build trust. Learn more at charitynavigator.org.

This is sponsored content.