Our River, Reimagined

By Kate Sweeney

How could 125 miles of trail along the Chattahoochee River transform our relationship with Atlanta’s natural landscape while truly serving the underinvested communities in its path? On the latest episode of the What’s Next ATL Podcast, we dig into the Chattahoochee Riverlands Project. It’s big. It’s ambitious. And it could transform the physical profile of our region. Check out this conversation with landscape architect Kate Orff and environmental health scientist Na’Taki Osbourne Jelks.

Listen to the What’s Next ATL podcast here or wherever you get podcasts.

