Kelly Jordan Seen in Atlanta Media

Peach Bowl Parade – late December 2019, 18 & 16 – Photos by Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan
Kelly Jordan December 21, 2020 11:26 am
Peach Bowl Parade December 2019 2018 2016 Atlanta The University of Oklahoma and Louisiana State University flags wave in the breeze during the 2019 Peach Bowl parade
Note: continuing a series about great Atlanta events that are canceled in 2020, and will hopefully return in 2021. Kelly

PeachBowlParade161819_01
The University of Oklahoma and Louisiana State University flags wave in the breeze during the 2019 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_02
The Trojan Marching Band marches in the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_03
Seen along the route of a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_04
Marching down Peachtree Street during a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_05
The Louisiana State University emblem seen along the 2019 Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_06
Seen along the Peach Bowl parade route in Atlanta
PeachBowlParade161819_07
Seen along the route of a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_08
A marching band heads down Peachtree Street during a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_09
The University of Oklahoma Marching Band heads down the 2019 Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_10
The University of Oklahoma Marching Band makes its way down Peachtree Street during the 2019 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_11
University of Oklahoma Marching Band members stand outside a MARTA station during the 2019 Peach Bowl
PeachBowlParade161819_12
The University of Oklahoma Marching Band stands outside of the Civic Center MARTA station for the start of the 2019 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_13
A marching band performs in a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_14
A drill team performs in a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_15
A sign seen at the 2019 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_16
Seen at a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_17
a float at a previous Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_18
drums along a past Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_19
The Atlanta Humane Society is represented at a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_20
Seen along the route of a previous Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_21
A baton troupe waits along the route of a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_22
Peach Bowl parade participants wait along the route of a previous parade
PeachBowlParade161819_23
The Louisiana State University cheer squad poses with fans during the 2019 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_24
A marching band heads down Peachtree Street during a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_25
A marching band makes its way down a past Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_26
The University of Oklahoma Sooner Schooner makes its way down the 2019 Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_27
A participant in a past Peach Bowl parade makes her way down the parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_28
America's Majestic Miss participants ride in the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_29
Peach Bowl parade participants wave to the crowd
PeachBowlParade161819_30
Seen along the route of the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_31
A marching band makes its way down the Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_32
A marching band makes its way down the Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_33
A marching band makes its way down the Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_34
Seen along the route of a past Peach Bowl
PeachBowlParade161819_35
The University of Oklahoma Marching Band waves to the crowd while performing in the 2019 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_36
A marching band prepares to participate in a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_37
The University of Michigan Marching Band passes CNN Center during the 2018 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_38
University of Florida fans participate in the 2018 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_39
a marching band passes CNN Center during the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_40
The University of Michigan Marching Band passes through the fog during the 2018 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_41
Participants in a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_42
Participants in the 2019 Peach Bowl parade drive past Mercedes-Benz Stadium
PeachBowlParade161819_43
The University of Florida Marching Band makes its way through the Georgia World Congress Center during the 2018 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_44
The University of Florida Fightin' Gator Marching Band makes its way through the Georgia World Congress Center during the 2018 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_45
Seen outside of CNN Center during the 2018 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_46
Looking up at the Omni Hotel at CNN Center during the 2018 Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_47
A marching band pauses during the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_48
A marching band prepares for the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_49
a marching band pauses during a Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_50
A Goodyear balloon floats down the Peach Bowl parade route
PeachBowlParade161819_51
A marching band performs in the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_52
A marching band passes SunTrust Plaza during the Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_53
Plush Chick-Fil-A cows rest on a car during a past Peach Bowl parade
PeachBowlParade161819_54
A sign wishes Happy New Year to Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl parade attendees
Kelly Jordan
Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

