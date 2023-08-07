By Jared Teutsch, Georgia Audubon Executive Director

This September, Georgia Audubon will celebrate the sixth annual Georgia Grows Native for Birds Month, a celebration of Georgia’s native plants and the key role they play for birds and other wildlife. This year’s celebration will include a variety of workshops and events designed to help Georgians learn more about gardening for birds and other wildlife using native plants.

“One of the biggest threats to birds in Georgia is habitat loss,” says Adam Betuel, Georgia Audubon’s director of conservation. “As urbanization increases and natural habitats disappear, native plants can go a long way to restoring the habitat birds need. Fortunately, we can ;provide birds with high-quality resources through thoughtful landscaping using native plants.”

This year, Georgia Audubon is delighted to partner with the Georgia Native Plant Society (GNPS) to bring an amazing lineup of events designed to help you transform your landscape with native plants for birds and other wildlife.

Our signature event will take place on Saturday September 9, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Georgia Audubon’s new home at the Trees Atlanta Kendeda Treehouse. Join fellow plant and bird enthusiasts for a Round Robin on Transforming your Greenspace. Hear from experts from Georgia Audubon, the Georgia Native Plant Society, and Trees Atlanta to learn now to build a wildlife sanctuary in your own landscape, including information on propagating plants, controlling invasive plants, and building and managing native landscapes for birds and other pollinators. Each of these three organizations offers habitat certifications and their presentations will cover specifics on how to become certified. The Round Robin will feature exhibitors, tours of the newly certified garden at Trees Atlanta, and an optional early morning birds walk prior to the event. There will also be an optional native plant and bird tour at nearby Lionel Hampton Park in the afternoon.

In addition to this signature event, Georgia Audubon will host a number of virtual and in-person events to educate the public about the importance of native plants to birds, including:

Wednesday, September 7, at 7:00 PM — Webinar: Insects and Their Importance to Birds

Saturday, September 9, at 9:00 AM — Georgia Grows Native for Birds Round Robin, with Georgia Audubon, Georgia Native Plant Society, and Trees Atlanta

Monday, September 11, at 9:00 AM — Native Plant Workshop at Island Ford CRNRA

Monday, September 11, at 1:00 PM — Field Trip at Island Ford CRNRA

Thursday, September 14, at 7:00 PM — Webinar: Building Better Backyards for Birds

Tuesday, September 19, at 5:30 PM — Plant ID Workshop at Henderson Park

Thursday, September 21, at 9:00 AM — Volunteer Workday at Campbellton Park

Thursday, September 21, at 7:00 PM — Webinar: Gardening for Bats

Saturday, September 30, at 9:00 AM — Habitat Restoration Field Day at Panola Mountain State Park

Registration is now open for all events. Learn more or register at www.georgiaaudubon.org/georgia-grows-native-for-birds-month.

