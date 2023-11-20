Former First Lady Eleanor Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Carter Center released a statement from President Carter saying, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The two were married for 77 years, the longest-married presidential couple.

Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May and entered hospice care on Friday, Nov. 17.

“Rosalynn Carter was a remarkable human being who had a tremendous impact on our state, our nation and the world,” said Former Georgia Senator Sam Nunn. “Over the last 50 years, Rosalynn led our nation in improving mental health. She inspired increased investment, major health insurance reform and high-level attention on an issue that had been neglected for far too long.”

After the Carters left the White House in 1980, the two endevored to support human rights, democracy and health programs. Nationally, they served with Habitat for Humanity, which has helped build homes for over 46 million people worldwide.

“[Rosalynn] was an activist, author and humanitarian, traveled internationally as her husband’s envoy and was the model for the modern-day First Lady,” said Andre Dickens, mayor of Atlanta. “The city of Atlanta joins all of Georgia – and mourners around the world – as we honor the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”

The Carter Center announced that memorial events and funeral ceremonies will be posted on Carter’s tribute website, where you can sign the condolence book, view photo galleries of Carter throughout the years and donate to various charities in her honor.

Bernice King

Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman and dear friend of the King family and The King Center, former First Lady #RosalynnCarter. pic.twitter.com/Hh8v4V4UAg — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 19, 2023

Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff

“Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights, and mental health reform. The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of Rosalynn Carter. I join all Georgians and Americans in mourning her loss. May Rosalynn Carter’s memory be a blessing.”

Former First Lady Melania Trump

“Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

“Tricia and I are praying for President Carter and the entire Carter family. Thank you, Mrs. Rosalynn, for a lifetime of service to our state and to our nation.”

Habitat for Humanity

We are deeply saddened to learn that Rosalynn Carter has died. She was a compassionate and committed champion of #HabitatforHumanity and worked fiercely to help families around the world. #HonoringMrsCarter pic.twitter.com/oJJhFmGhIr — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) November 19, 2023