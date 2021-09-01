LOADING

Redistricting goes DIY with mapping apps

Tammy Joyner September 1, 2021 8:35 pm
A collection of maps. Image by Annie Spratt via Unsplash.
Why should lawmakers have all the fun — or power — when it comes to creating the district where you’ll vote for city council, school board or Congress members?

For the first time in history, there are DIY apps for that for the public.

You can now draw political boundary maps yourself to get a sense of the task that has, for the last half-century, belonged solely to lawmakers or,  in some states, independent committees. In Georgia, maps are drawn by the legislature.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.

