By Hannah E. Jones, Park Pride Marketing & Communications Manager

It’s that time of the year again! Over at Park Pride, we’re gearing up for our annual Parks & Greenspace Conference — and registration is now live! Hosted at the Atlanta Botanical Garden on Monday, March 25, the Parks & Greenspace Conference is an educational and inspirational event for elected officials, community leaders and park advocates who are driven to improve parks and strengthen communities.

This is the largest parks conference in the southeast, bringing in over 400 attendees, and we’re so proud to help foster this space for the betterment of Atlanta’s parks and beyond.

“How might I sum up the Parks and Greenspace Conference experience in just a few words? Great speakers and great networking. The tulips will be in bloom, the sun will be shining, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden will be brimming with park advocates and enthusiasts,” said Michael Halicki, executive director at Park Pride. “Come join the fun! Get energized and inspired!”

The Conference attracts over 400 attendees, including elected officials, community leaders and park advocates. (Photo by Park Pride.)

“The Parks & Greenspace Conference helps to educate and inspire action to build more equitable access to parks and greenspace throughout our region,” wrote Maury Wolfe, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Social Impact at Cox Enterprises. Cox is the longstanding Presenting Sponsor for the Conference. “Cox has a goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034, which is why we’re proud to support Park Pride’s efforts to improve parks and infrastructure that directly benefit individuals and families.”

This year’s theme is “Parks for All: Intention to Action,” with three focus areas that we’ll explore, including Action for Climate, Action for Equity & Inclusivity in Parks, and Setting Future Intentions.

Each year, local leaders are honored with Park Pride’s Inspiration Award, celebrating their commitment to strengthening the connection between parks and their communities. (Photo by Park Pride.)

We know parks were an important refuge during the pandemic and, for many, they were a lifeline. They served as safe havens for our health and connected us to nature. Unfortunately, park access and park quality are not equitably distributed. These inequities exposed real disparities that continue to demand our attention. Coming out of the pandemic, how have our best intentions manifested into actions, and what are the results of those actions? What lessons can we apply to build further momentum for improved park equity? How might we inspire action to build a parks system that meets everyone’s needs?

Our speakers will dive into these topics and more. We have three great keynote speakers lined up, including:

• David A. Rubin, PLA, FASLA, FAAR: David is the Founding Principal of DAVID RUBIN Land Collective, a landscape architecture, urban design and planning studio with an emphasis on socially purposeful design strategies. David’s visionary contribution to the field in “empathy-driven design” is a hallmark of the studio, earning increasing renown for fusing issues of social justice in cities with excellence in the design of public spaces.

• Corey Wilson, J.D.: Corey is the Superintendent of the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC). Before that, Corey was the in-house attorney and administrative executive for BREC. He also currently serves as an instructor at the National Recreation and Park Association Directors School, training future agency leaders from around the country.

• Priya Nanjappa: Priya is the Vice President of Conservation Programs at the National Parks Conservation Association. Priya was the 2019 recipient of the Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Visionary Leader Award — the first woman and second person of color to receive this award. She has twice been a mentor for the David H. Smith Postdoctoral Conservation Fellowship Program.

This is sponsored content.