Image provided by The Frisky Whisker.

Cat café and art space coming to Underground

The Frisky Whisker, which combines the allure of a sound gallery, art space, and cat lounge in a celebration of creativity and feline companionship is coming to Underground Atlanta.

Inspired by listening bars across the globe and building upon the success of their former cat cafe in Greenville, S.C., The Organic Cat Café & Music Lounge, The Frisky Whisker aims to be a haven for both art enthusiasts and cat lovers alike.

“The Whisker Lounge Cat Research and Therapy Center can convert anyone into a cat lover. We want to educate our patrons and community about cats and teach them how to interact with them in order to gain their trust,” said co-owner and founder, Jennifer Bronzel. “My personal goal is to turn everyone into a cat lover and help find homes for adoptable cats from local rescue organizations.”

The space will feature 24 rescue cats, and will allow patrons to unwind in the company of their charming feline companions. The Frisky Whisker elevates this experience by offering the services of their resident cats to provide animal therapy for community members including special needs children and the elderly.

— Derek Prall

City of Atlanta’s Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure bonds recognized as ‘Deal of the Year’

The City of Atlanta recently announced that its Series 2022 Infrastructure Bonds, part of the innovative Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure package, has been honored as the Southeast “Deal of the Year” by The Bond Buyer.

This accolade recognizes the most outstanding municipal finance transactions of the year, celebrating the creativity, resourcefulness and impact these initiatives bring to enhancing infrastructure and quality of life in municipalities across the nation.

“Integrating financial mechanisms with social objectives has been a guiding principle for our Administration, and we are incredibly proud to lead in this arena,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.“Congratulations to CFO Balla and the Department of Finance for this accomplishment, and for keeping Atlanta on solid financial ground with the highest positive fund balance in our city’s history. And thank you to Atlanta voters for overwhelmingly approving the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure package to make smart investments in our shared future.”

This recognition extends beyond financial prudence — it is an acknowledgment of Atlanta’s broader commitment to societal welfare and sustainable development. The issuance was further strengthened by Moody’s Investors Service’s Aa1 rating and Fitch Ratings’ AA+ affirmation, highlighting Atlanta’s sound fiscal management and strategic policy alignment.

— Derek Prall

East Point hosts tree-lighting ceremony with an appearance from Santa Claus

Image provided by City of East Point.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the City of East Point will host its annual tree-lighting ceremony at City Hall on East Point Street.

This family-friendly event will have live music and performances, holiday snacks like hot cocoa, and a chance to have your picture taken with Santa Claus.

— Allison Joyner

‘Marietta Pilgrimage’ Christmas house tour returns Dec. 1-3

The “Marietta Pilgrimage” Christmas tour of historic houses returns for its 37th year on Dec. 1 through 3.

Organized by Visit Marietta and the Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, the event includes self-guided tours of historic private houses in the area of Marietta Square, all decorated for Christmas. This year’s installment includes five houses in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood. Several historic public buildings will be open for tours as well.

The tour is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3. Tickets are $30 and available in person at the Marietta Welcome Center at 4 Depot St. and the William Root House at 80 N. Marietta Parkway. (Online advance ticket sales have already ended.) Tickets are not available at the tour houses.

For a list of tour houses and other information, see the event website.

— John Ruch

City of Refuge announces upcoming classes for Tech Transformation Academy

In January, Westside Atlanta-based nonprofit City of Refuge is set to welcome its latest cohort of trainees as part of its Tech Transformation Academy (T2 Academy), which offers fully-funded scholarships to individuals seeking to break into the tech industry. The next cybersecurity and web development classes will start in January and February, respectively.

T2 Academy was launched in 2021 after the organization was awarded a $5.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to invest in technology career pathways. The program has already reached 60% of its grant goal to recruit and train 280 individuals from the minority, unemployed and underemployed demographics as of August. Students in the program receive training from instructors with Atlanta-based DigitalCrafts and the Carolina Cyber Center of Montreat College.

“When we kicked off the program in 2021, we hardly knew anyone in the corporate world, but today, we have recruiters from Atlanta’s biggest and most influential companies who want to work with us and source talent from our cohorts,” said Ron Cofield, instructor, mentor, placement Professional for the Tech Transformation Academy. “Leaders at these companies have come in to speak, provide mock interviews and advise students, giving them the skills they need to succeed in tech.”

Beyond tech training, T2 Academy provides job placement assistance for individuals after graduating from the program. Upon completion and credentialing, graduates have the opportunity for job placement assistance as web developers, software engineers, or cybersecurity analysts.

— Derek Prall

Atlanta Rotary Club elects future volunteer leaders

Kathy Waller.

The Rotary Club of Atlanta voted for its next slate of leaders at its luncheon meeting on Nov. 27.

The new name in the line-up is Kathy Waller, retired chief financial officer for the Coca-Cola Co. who now is executive director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress (the influential group of business and civic leaders that works with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to help implement his administration’s agenda).

Waller will be president of the Rotary Club of Atlanta during the 2025/2026 year. She will be the first African American woman to lead the organization since it was founded in 2013.

Waller will be succeeding Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine, an investment consultancy and fund management firm. Cronje will become president of Atlanta Rotary on July 1, 2024, and he will serve in that role through June 2025. He will succeed John Yates, an attorney with Morris, Manning & Martin, who is the current president of Atlanta Rotary.

Other leaders who will serve in notable roles next year are Julia Houston, an executive with Equifax (secretary); David Roemer with Ideas United (program chair); Sharon Gay with Dentons (membership chair); John Lucht, retired managing partner of Smith & Howard (treasurer); Beth Lowry of Holder Construction (club service); Stephanie Stuckey of Stuckey’s (international service); and Jennifer Dorian, CEO of WABE (community service). Dorian is currently serving as program chair.

— Maria Saporta

CAU selects new head football coach after no-win season

On Tuesday, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) announced that they have selected Teddy Keaton as the new head coach for the Panther football program.

Keaton previously served as the head coach and quarterback coach at Allen University, where he had a 7-3 overall record, the program’s best in several years.

“We are confident that Coach Keaton’s leadership will take the Panthers to new heights and are excited for the future of our football program under his guidance,” said Dr. George French, President of CAU.

Last season, the Panthers ended with a dismal 0-10 record.

— Allison Joyner

Little 5 Points Community Center to hold Holiday Open House

The Little 5 Points Community Center will hold a “Holiday Open House” on Dec. 2 featuring local vendors, artists and performers.

The center, located at 1083 Austin Ave. in Little Five Points, is home to many arts, cultural and community-service nonprofits. The open house will include the sale of arts and crafts, caroling, open studios, and dance and theatrical performances.

The open house is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 404-522-2926 or email Little5pcc@gmail.com.



— John Ruch

American Idol winner appears in SCAD holiday spectacular with two shows in Atlanta and Savannah

Image provided by SCAD.

The Savannah College of Art and Design’s (SCAD) Bee Sharps will host its annual holiday spectacular featuring American Idol winner and SCAD alum Candice Glover.

The SCAD Bee Sharps, the school’s premiere performance ensemble, will perform on Dec. 8 at the SCAD Show Theatre in Midtown and Dec. 14 at the Lucas Theatre in Savannah.

Glover won the twelfth season of the reality competition show and was a dramatic writing student while attending SCAD.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a sing-a-long of holiday classics, including “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

For more information and tickets, visit the Savannah and Atlanta event pages.

— Allison Joyner

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Atlanta Hawks announce jersey patch partnership

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Atlanta Hawks today announced a multi-year partnership in which the Y and its signature ‘Y’ logo will become the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks and the Y plan to collaborate on major community initiatives aimed at improving the well-being and health of Atlantans with a focus on increasing access to youth sports, especially basketball.

“Everything the YMCA of Metro Atlanta does is grounded in meeting the unique needs of communities – and we can’t do it alone. We’re grateful to partner with the Atlanta Hawks. Together we can increase access and involvement and provide the opportunity for more people to discover their potential and thrive,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that has shared values of impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth sports, and curating community programming.”

— Derek Prall

HouseATL unveils legislative agenda, new co-chairs

Terri Lee and Alan Ferguson at the Nov. 29 HouseATL meeting when they were presented as the new co-chairs. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

For the first time since it was founded in 2018, HouseATL will advocate for a legislative agenda during the 2024 session of the Georgia Legislature.

Elizabeth Appley, an attorney and public policy expert, presented the agenda at the Nov. 29 HouseATL meeting at the Gathering Spot.

Top on the list is defending the state’s low-income housing tax credit. It will encourage the state to invest in affordable housing and support home ownership. It will seek to enhance and protect tenant rights. It also will advocate for property tax exemptions for affordable rental housing. HouseATL will seek regulatory reform, including zoning reform that would allow for more density.

Also, the KB Advisory Group presented a revised study of housing affordability in the metro area. About 340,000 households are at 80 percent or less of the Area Median Income and are cost-burdened — spending more than 30 percent of the family income on housing.

“That’s 24 percent of all the households in the five-county area,” said Geoff Koski, president of KB Advisory Group.

HouseATL also presented its new leadership. Terri Lee, chief operating officer of the Atlanta Housing Authority; and Alan Ferguson, president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, will be serving as the new co-chairs for two-year terms. They will succeed co-chairs Margaret Stagmeier of TriStar Real Estate and Janis Ware, executive director of SUMMECH CDC.

— Maria Saporta

Doris K Wells Heritage Festival returns to DeKalb County Public Library

The DeKalb County Public Library recently announced its slate of December events for the 2023 Doris. K. Wells Heritage Festival. Spanning the months of December 2023 and January 2024, this two-month celebration brings an array of programs to the library.

“We invite everyone to join us in a two-month celebration of stories, traditions and shared experiences,” said Alison Weissinger, director, DeKalb County Public Library. “Our aim is to foster a sense of community and appreciation for the rich heritage that makes DeKalb County so special.”

The more than 20 programs will feature storytelling, food, crafts, informational workshops and more. Click here for more information.

— Derek Prall

Atlanta buildings illuminated purple in honor of World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Photo provided by Purple Pansies.

Many buildings making up the Atlanta skyline were illuminated in a purple glow on Nov. 16 in observance of World Pancreatic Cancer Day and the efforts of the local non-profit organization, Purple Pansies.

Several prominent buildings in the city, including King & Queen Buildings, Cumming Water Tower, Google Atlanta, JLL Tower, CBRE, Stream Realty Partners, Terminus 100, Terminus 200, NCR Building and Colony Square, will be bathed in purple light to honor the memory of those affected by pancreatic cancer and to raise awareness for this critical cause.

“As we light up Atlanta in purple on Nov. 16, we stand united against pancreatic cancer, offering hope, support, and a beacon of light to all those affected by this devastating disease” said Maria Fundora, Founder of Purple Pansies.

— Derek Prall

Habitat for Humanity-North Central Georgia earns GreatNonprofits designation for 2023

Leaders of Habitat for Humanity-North Central Georgia have announced the organization earned a GreatNonprofits’ Top-Rated Nonprofits designation for 2023. The second-most trusted rating seal after the Better Business Bureau, GreatNonprofits’ Top-Rated Nonprofits are endorsed by clients, volunteers, and their community.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be named to the 2023 GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Nonprofit list,” said Steve Napier, executive director of Habitat for Humanity-North Central Georgia. “The stories posted about us and the work we do makes us proud to serve our community.”

Founded in 1994, Habitat for Humanity – North Central Georgia, which serves Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth and North Fulton counties, enables individuals to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

GreatNonprofits’ Top-Rated Nonprofits is a people’s choice award where volunteers, donors, sponsors, homeowners, and fans are asked to share stories of inspiration, express their appreciation, and describe the impact of our organization on their lives and others.

— Derek Prall

RICE announces $100,000 grant to help Black entrepreneurs

Photo provided by RICE.

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) announced a $100,000 grant from Bank of America that will support RICE programming designed to support Black entrepreneurs, including Big IDEAS.

Big IDEAS is RICE’s signature learning platform, serving entrepreneurs from start up through scale up. The learning platform guides each entrepreneur as they develop their action plan for creating a sustainable business — step by step, from ideation, through execution, to scale.

“We are immensely grateful for Bank of America’s continuous support,” said Jay Bailey, CEO of RICE. “This grant will enable us to expand our impact and provide even more entrepreneurs with the resources and guidance they need to turn their visions into reality.”

Entrepreneurs enter at the stage appropriate for them and progress at their own pace. Along the way, they are supported by a team of subject matter experts and a faculty focused on making mastery and excellence the default. In addition to group learning sessions, the learning platform features unique hands-on experiences and holistic, community-driven development.

— Derek Prall

Fifth Annual Out of the Kitchen event Raises more than $400K for Horizons Atlanta scholarship programs

Image provided by The St. Regis Atlanta.

On Nov. 9 the fifth annual Out of the Kitchen charity gathered 240 attendees to experience a meal to remember and raised $413K for Horizons Atlanta’s mission of providing programming and academic support to students throughout metro Atlanta and Athens, Ga.

The event showcased the culinary talents of 20 acclaimed chefs representing award-winning restaurants in Atlanta, the southeast and Canada, treating guests to a curated dining experience and an opportunity to support a noble cause for the community. It was hosted by The St. Regis Atlanta.

“Without committed community partners like The St. Regis Atlanta, and champions such as John and Mary Brock, who we honored at the Out of the Kitchen event, Horizons Atlanta could not continue to grow and impact Atlanta-area scholars who need and deserve extra academic support,” said Meredith Johnson, executive director of Horizons Atlanta. “We are proud to have partnered with St. Regis for this incredible event and are thankful for its assistance in further lifting our work.”

— Derek Prall