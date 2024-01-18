Businesswoman Diane Larché dies of pancreatic cancer at age 65

Last week, the owner of PR agency Larché Communications, Diane Larche’ died at the age of 65 from pancreatic cancer.

She was also the owner of a Footittr specialty shoe store with her husband Joseph and had worked in public relations, marketing and advertising during her long career.

In addition to being a successful business owner, Larché was an active member of the Atlanta community. She was a founding member of the Greater Atlanta Section of the National Council of Negro Women and members of several organizations, including the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and the Atlanta Press Club.

A celebration of life service will be held Fri. Jan. 19 at Ben Hill United Methodist Church on Fairburn Road at 11 a.m.

— Allison Joyner

Dr. Nasrolah Farokhi retires as professor after 43 years at Morris Brown

Earlier this week, Morris Brown College (MBC) announced the retirement of longtime professor Dr. Nasrolah Farokhi after 43 years of service.

Farokhi began his tenure at MBC in 1981 as an assistant professor teaching American government and public administration at the historically Black college.

Born in Iran, Farokhi earned his Social Science and Literature degree from Tehran University and his Master’s in Business Administration from Ball State in the late 1960s.

While at MBC, he also served as Faculty Representative to the College’s Board of Trustees, Special Assistant to the President under two administrations, and managed a range of non-academic support services, including physical plant operations, facilities/project management, campus security and the campus post office.

During the announcement, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved renaming the school’s Center for Teaching, Learning and Innovation to The Nasrolah Farokhi Center for Teaching, Learning and Innovation.

— Allison Joyner

Chamblee names Chuck Button interim city manager

Last week, the city of Chamblee appointed Chuck Button as its interim city manager.

Button will access the day-to-day operations of all city departments and staff until a permanent city manager is hired.

“I’m looking forward to utilizing my experience and dedication to public service to guide the city through this transitional period with expertise and a commitment to the community’s well-being,” Button said.

He previously worked as chief operations officer for Jacobs, Jones and Goulding Landscaping for over 15 years, managing over 500 people.

— Allison Joyner

16 DeKalb County Schools taken off federally identified school lists

Last week, Dekalb County School District (DCSD) announced that 16 out of 25 schools listed under the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) lists have been removed due to improving test scores.

Four schools, including Fairington Elementary, Panola Elementary Schools and Ronald McNair Discovery Learning Academy, have exited the CSI list and nine schools, including Dresden Elementary, Mary McLeod Bethune Middle and Towers High Schools, were removed from the TSI list.

“96 percent of our Horizon Schools increased their overall Content Mastery score in 2023,” said Dr. Devon Horton, Superintendent for DCSD. “I commend our principals and school communities for their dedication and commitment to increasing student proficiency.”

Horton said the school system will continue to provide additional support for the schools exiting the federally identified lists to ensure their performance gains continue and remain off the list.

— Allison Joyner