Carol Tomé and Dr. Louis Sullivan Named 2024 Georgia Trustees

Carol Tomé, left, and Dr. Louis Sullivan, right.

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) recently announced that Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, and Dr. Louis Sullivan, founding Dean and President of the Morehouse School of Medicine and the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be inducted by the Georgia Historical Society and the Office of the Governor as the newest Georgia Trustees on April 27, 2024, at the Trustees Gala. It is the highest honor the State of Georgia can confer.

“Carol Tomé and Dr. Louis Sullivan are the living embodiment of the Georgia Trustees’ motto, Not for Self, but for Others,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “The impact of their remarkable leadership is felt daily here in Georgia and throughout the world, making them worthy of this high honor.”

In conjunction with the Governor’s Office, the Georgia Historical Society reestablished the Georgia Trustees in 2008 as a way of recognizing Georgians whose accomplishments and community service reflect the highest ideals of the founding body of Trustees.

The original Georgia Trustees were a governing body chartered and appointed by His Majesty King George II of England in 1732 to establish a new colony in North America. They founded Georgia upon the principle of Non Sibi, Sed Aliis, Not for Self, but for Others. The Governor annually appoints new Trustees whose history-making accomplishments and service reflect the original Trustees’ ideals.

— Derek Prall

A dozen historic preservation organizations receive grants in program debut

A dozen organizations have received a total of $100,000 in grants from a new partnership between the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and the 1772 Foundation.

This was the first year the Connecticut-based 1772 Foundation offered its historic preservation matching grants in Georgia. The Georgia Trust says the partnership was so successful that the grant program will continue at least through 2025.

The grants can be used for projects involving exterior painting, finishes and surface restoration; fire detection; lightning protection and security systems; repairs to and restoration of porches, roofs and windows; repairs to foundations and sills; and chimney and masonry repointing.

Individual grants in the 2023 cycle ranged from $3,500 to a maximum of $10,000. Recipients included the Augusta Jewish Museum, Eatonton-Putnam County Historical Society, Friends of Harrison Park in Ellijay, Friends of Johns Homestead in Tucker, Friends of Oconee Cemetery in Athens, Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville, Jekyll Island Foundation, M.H. Mitchell, Inc. for replacing the roof of the Hiram House in Athens, McDaniel-Tichenor House in Monroe, Marietta Educational Garden Center, Ossabaw Island Foundation, and We Love Cuthbert.

M.H. Mitchell, Inc. has a local connection, as it is run by David Yoakley Mitchell, executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center.

The Georgia Trust is accepting “letters of inquiry” for the 2024 grants through Dec. 1. For details, see the Georgia Trust website.

— John Ruch

East Point Fire Department rescue resident and service dog from blaze

Photo provided by the City of East Point.

East Point’s first responders were able to save a resident and their dog from a massive fire last week.

On Sept. 15, East Point Fire Crews responded to a structure fire at 3116 Candlewood Dr. after receiving communications that an individual was still inside the building. Engine Company 3 (E3) was the first to arrive and reported heavy smoke emanating from the unit. E3 assumed initial command and executed a rapid entry, discovering an unresponsive victim in the dining area near the fire.

Lieutenant Robert Paulus and Firefighter Reginald Etheridge were able to rescue the victim, swiftly moving the resident to safety. Simultaneously, Engine Company 4 (E4) arrived at the scene and was tasked with rescuing the owner’s large service dog from the living room area. Lieutenant Kyle Cooper and Firefighter Terrance Campbell removed the dog, which was also unresponsive.

Led by Battalion Chief George Toney, members from each crew immediately initiated emergency medical care for the victims, who both eventually regained consciousness and were transported to medical facilities for further treatment without any further incident.

“This extraordinary rescue operation and fire suppression effort highlight the exceptional courage and unwavering professionalism exhibited by all crew members.” City materials read. “The successful outcome of this incident underscores the invaluable contributions of our first responders.”

Ashanti, Mya set to perform at AIDS Walk Atlanta

On Sept. 23, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host its AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run at Piedmont Park this weekend.

The nonprofit’s largest event is raising over $1 million for 11 Atlanta-based HIV/AIDS service organizations.

R&B artists Ashanti and Mya will headline the music festival for thousands of walkers, runners and concertgoers expected to attend.

Click here to register, form a team or make a donation.

— Allison Joyner

Morris Brown approved for international student enrollment

Earlier this month, Morris Brown College recently announced it had received approval from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program to provide educational opportunities to international students worldwide.

With the Historically Black Institution accreditation being reinstated last year, the school can accept F-1 Visas for academic students who wish to study in the U.S.

Dr. Kevin James, President of MBC, says international students can now pursue their education at the most affordable colleges in Georgia and the school also plans to recruit in the Bahamas and Africa.

— Allison Joyner

Peachtree Corners to hold electric vehicle show

The City of Peachtree Corners will host an electric vehicle show on Sept. 23.

The second annual “Electrify PTC” show will feature more than two dozen luxury EVs owned by dealers and individuals.

The show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5051 Peachtree Corners Circle. It is part of the larger Peachtree Corners Fall Festival, which runs all weekend.

— John Ruch

CAU art, fashion students selected for Fulton County program to work in Paris

Two Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Art and Fashion students were selected to participate in the Fulton County Fashion Art Culture and Education (FACE) initiative in Paris, France.

Senior Fashion Design student Amair Franklin and sophomore Advertising Design major Ficara Akins were selected in this new initiative that highlights arts and fashion industry resources and provides an innovative experience that bridges the gap between fashion, art, culture and education.

The two will have an opportunity to gain insight into the fashion industry through a hands-on field emergence where they will visit design houses and manufacturers and immerse themselves in all things fashion and art.

“There are so many reasons why these two women were selected,” said Professor BJ Arnette, Chair of the Arts and Fashion Department and Special Assistant to the Dean of Arts and Sciences. “This unforgettable experience stands due to an amazing educational and artistic experience for our students due to the partnership between CAU and FACE.”

The students will also be able to work with designers during Noir Fashion Week, an organization committed to providing BIPOC creative talent and fashion brand opportunities through cultivation and showcasing.

— Allison Joyner

Oldest Survivor of Tulsa Massacre to Speak at King Center

Flyer by the King Center.

The King Center will be hosting a conversation with Viola “Mother” Fletcher, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, on Sept. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. about her best-selling memoir, “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story.”

Fletcher’s remarkable journey through one of history’s darkest episodes stands as a testament to human strength and perseverance, event materials read. In her book, she voices the importance of preserving these narratives as they serve to illuminate the path toward justice and equity. Her narrative of survival continues to inspire dialogue on racial justice and historical acknowledgment.

Monica Kaufman Pearson will host the event. Fletcher, 109, will be accompanied by her co-author, Ike Howard, as well as Dr. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center.

— Derek Prall

Compassionate Atlanta to hold CompassionCon in Legacy Park

Compassionate Atlanta, a grassroots community-building nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of compassionate action throughout the Greater Atlanta area and beyond, will hold its annual festival, CompassionCon 2023, on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Park in Decatur.

The festival, focused on building compassion, equity, respect, and inclusion across communities, seeks to prioritize and celebrate peoples’ common humanity and interdependence. The interactive and community-based festival features family-friendly attractions, including music, educational programming, performing arts, and wellness events.

Learn more about the festival here.

— Derek Prall

DeKalb Public Schools host celebration in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Flyer provided by DCSD.

On Sept. 30, the DeKalb County School District (DCSD), in conjunction with the Latin American Association, will host a communitywide National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

The celebration or fiesta will take place at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville from 1 to 5 p.m. and will have food, entertainment and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place every year from Sept. 15 to mark the anniversaries of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

According to DCSD, 20 percent of 92,000 students are Hispanic or Latino, representing the second-largest ethnic population in the district.

Click here to learn more about the event.

— Allison Joyner

Emory School of Nursing, Georgia Nursing Leadership Coalition to address Georgia nursing issues through workforce center at Emory

To better address nursing workforce challenges and opportunities in Georgia, the Georgia Nursing Leadership Coalition (GNLC) and Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University recently announced a partnership to house the Georgia Nursing Workforce Center at Emory School of Nursing.

“The situation facing nursing is serious and consequential,” says Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, dean of the Emory School of Nursing. “The shortage of nurses has long been an issue, and now there are other concerns – insufficient nursing faculty numbers, COVID-related overwhelm, and swelling nursing demand due to the aging population – that have added fuel to the fire.”

Statistics back up McCauley’s notion. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects an average of 203,200 openings for registered nurses (RNs) annually between 2021 and 2031. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) 2023 Environmental Scan reports that Georgia has among the lowest ratios of employed RNs per population, with fewer than 750 employed registered nurses per 100,000 people.

The center will research and address issues of supply and demand for nursing in Georgia, including retention, recruitment, educational capacity, and the distribution of nursing workforce resources.

Key areas of work will consist of data and research, education, collaboration, and policy action, and its efforts will focus on the value, preparedness, organization, and equity of nursing care services. The center will collaborate with healthcare organizations, business partners, state leaders, universities, colleges, and community-based organizations.

— Derek Prall

Purple Pansies’ Pillars of Hope Gala raised $775,000 to fight pancreatic cancer

Purple Pansies, the Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to eradicating pancreatic cancer, recently held its 14th annual Pillars of Hope Gala, honoring survivors and supporting the effort to find a cure. The gala, which took place this past Sunday, raised $775,000 to support the cause.

“Janice and I are so happy to have a wonderful, close and collaborative relationship with the team at TGen and are so proud to be able to fund their groundbreaking work,” said Maria Fundora, Purple Pansies Founder.

To date, Purple Pansies has raised over $5 million to provide emergency financial aid to patients and their families, grant scholarships to children from families impacted by pancreatic cancer, and support groundbreaking research and clinical trials. This small, fully volunteer-run organization has played an important role in the development of key regimens employed in the treatment of pancreatic cancer today.

“Purple Pansies has raised enough funds to help TGen create three of the four drugs that are used as the standard of care today for pancreatic cancer,” said Janice Chalovich, Purple Pansies Co-Chair.

— Derek Prall