Emory signs cultural agreement, returns three artifacts to Greece

Emory Provost Ravi Bellamkonda signs a cultural cooperation agreement with Lina Mendoni, minister of culture for the Hellenic Republic, on Jan. 22. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

The government of Greece and Emory University signed a long-term agreement of cultural cooperation on Jan. 22 that will provide more educational opportunities for students.

At the same time, Emory University’s provost, Ravi Bellamkonda, pledged to “fight illicit trade” of antiquities. Emory simultaneously announced it was returning three objects in the Michael C. Carlos Museum collection on Jan. 22 after realizing they were illegally exported from Greece.

Lina Mendoni, minister of culture for the Hellenic Republic, signed the agreement with Emory.

“It took more than 15 years to achieve this happy outcome,” Mendoni said before signing the agreement.

“The Ministry of Culture of the Hellenic Republic welcomes the decision of the Carlos Museum to return three ancient artifacts from its collections to the Greek people, as it has been well documented that they had been illegally exported from Greece,” she added.

The three objects include the Statue of a Goddess or Muse (Terpsichore), a Bathtub (Larnax) and a Seated Figure from a Grave (Naiskos).

Mendoni also gave credit to Greek Consul Theodoros Dimopoulos and Henry Kim, director of the Carlos Museum, for helping negotiate the agreement for cultural cooperation and the return of the artifacts.

The agreement will also create more opportunities for Emory students, faculty, and staff to participate in excavations in Greece. It also will provide the opportunity for the Carlos Museum to partner with museums in Greece on the loan of objects and the creation of new exhibitions for Emory and the larger community of Atlanta.

— Maria Saporta

Airbnb gives grant to RICE to support Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta

Earlier this week, rental website Airbnb announced it would donate $3 million in grants to 40 U.S. nonprofits as part of its Airbnb Community Fund.

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship (RICE) received a $50,000 grant from the fund to advance economic opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.

The fund was created in 2020 to invest $100 million by the end of 2030 and strengthen communities worldwide.

The grants build on Airbnb’s work with organizations to address issues that are important to their Hosts, including advancing economic empowerment, promoting sustainability and ending abuse.

— Allison Joyner

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s legacy continues through the Carter Center

Jason Carter and Paige Alexander of the Carter Center at the Jan. 22 Atlanta Rotary luncheon. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, and Jason Carter, chair of the Carter Center board, spoke to the Rotary Club of Atlanta on Jan. 22, providing an intimate look at the life and work of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

Jason Carter, the grandson of Jimmy and Rosalynn, thanked everyone for the outpouring of love following the death of his grandmother and the celebration of their 77-year marriage.

Asked about his grandfather, Jason said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen. He is at home on the faith journey he’s been on.”

But Jason quickly added: “The most remarkable part of their legacy is that the Center will carry on beyond them.”

Alexander added they set a North Star for the Center, and they began planning for a leadership transition 30 years ago, not knowing how long they would be around.

Today, the Carter Center employs 3,600 people around the world, working in countries and on issues that few others want to tackle. The Center works to build global peace and democracy as well as in global health.

When asked about the situation in the Middle East, Jason Carter said that it was one of the greatest pains his grandfather felt. After the Camp David Accords orchestrated by President Carter, Jason said there was “a moment in time” to resolve the issues.

Alexander, who is Jewish, said that after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, it has been hard to figure out the path forward.

“This is a Palestinian issue that needs to be addressed,” she said. “It’s difficult right now.”

Jason Carter spoke of the humanitarian tragedy of the last several months.

“For us and for me, this is a moment where we miss our grandfather so much,” Jason said. “It’s been so difficult to watch.”

But Alexander said the former president still has contacts and relationships around the world that the Carter Center continues to nurture, seeking to work behind the scenes to broker peace.

— Maria Saporta

Morehouse School of Medicine, Families First partner to open new child psychiatry clinic

On Tuesday, the Morehouse School of Medicine partnered with nonprofit Families First to open a weekly child and adolescent psychiatry (CAP) clinic.

Physicians will meet at the Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. clinic on Tues. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to evaluate and treat mental health conditions in people aged 21 and younger.

“Collaboration and partnerships are the essence of effective and comprehensive behavioral health services,” said Paula Moody, CEO of Families First. “Responding to the needs of people struggling with mental health challenges can’t be addressed by one agency; it takes a team of organizations to help break the stigma, treat trauma and provide mental health services to everyone regardless of their circumstances.”

Patients and families can make an appointment by calling 404-853-2800 or by email.

— Allison Joyner

Justice Robert Benham to receive prestigious Ivan Allen Prize

Robert Benham.

Georgia Tech will award the 2024 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage to Honorable Robert Benham on Feb. 8.

The prize shines a light on people around the world who bravely seek to improve the human condition.

“Justice Benham’s long career of public service was defined by a commitment to safeguarding civil liberties and an unflinching belief in serving communities and doing the right thing,” said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech. “He was a key figure in the integration of his hometown and a breaker of barriers. Achieving those ‘firsts’ meant he was shunned, ostracized, and threatened, but he still showed great social courage and leadership, even when the risks were high.”

The Ivan Allen Jr. prize is named after the courageous mayor of Atlanta, who also graduated from Georgia Tech. Allen, a great personal and political risk, was the only Southern white elected official to testify before Congress in support of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage was first awarded in 2011, and it is funded in perpetuity by a grant from the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation. Former recipients include civil rights leader John Lewis, global health leader Bill Foege, Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Anthony Fauci and Christiane Amanpour.

— Maria Saporta

Oceana finds nearly 80 percent of ships violated speed limit when right whale calf was injured

An Oceana analysis uncovered that 79% of ships violated mandatory speed zones in the weeks leading up to the discovery of a maimed North Atlantic right whale calf off South Carolina. On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed that the calf was spotted on January 6, 2024, with life-threatening injuries consistent with a boat strike. Oceana’s analysis shows that in the weeks prior to the boat strike, the majority of boats in the area were speeding through mandatory slow zones designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Oceana says President Biden and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo failed to do their jobs to protect North Atlantic right whales, and demands they immediately issue the updated vessel speed rule and fully enforce speed limits.

“Speeding boats and whales are a deadly mix — it’s no different than allowing an 18-wheeler to plow through a school zone,” Oceana Campaign Director Gib Brogan said. “We are outraged that yet again, a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale calf is on the brink of death due to a preventable boat strike. Just weeks ago, we were celebrating this calf’s birth, and now we’re anticipating its untimely death. Further delays in issuing the vessel speed rule will predictably invite more devastating events like this one and that is simply unacceptable.”

— Derek Prall

BlacIntellec announces 5-year strategy map to empower Atlanta’s Black businesses

On Monday, community think tank BlacIntellec unveiled its 5-year strategy map to develop growth and development for Black businesses in the Atlanta area.

The strategy is a community-designed roadmap to address cultural, social, economic, educational, perceptions and strategic equity issues and address them with solutions regarding priority impact, values, capacity actions and ways to overcome these challenges.

For more information, visit their website.

— Allison Joyner

Council for Quality Growth announces new leadership

The Council for Quality Growth recently announced its 2024 board of directors and officers.

On Dec. 7, The Council was joined by over 200 of its members, state legislators, and local elected leaders to welcome the new leadership and present legislative priorities to the Georgia General Assembly. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens provided welcome remarks. State Senator Frank Ginn and State Representative Shea Roberts also provided brief remarks on behalf of their legislative bodies.

The council’s outgoing 2023 Chairman, Rob Ross, Vice President of Kimley-Horn, then handed off the gavel to the new 2024 Chairman of the Board, Sally Riker, Founder & CEO of Terminus Transformation Group. Riker is the 37th Chair of the Council for Quality Growth. She has been part of the Council Board’s Executive Committee since 2021 and has played an integral part in the organization’s strategic planning over the last three years.

The council also welcomed six newly elected directors that will each serve a two-year term starting in 2024, including:

Alyssa Davis, Executive Director, Sugarloaf CID

Andrew Kohr, Principal & Director of Landscape Architecture, Pond & Company

Melinda Little, Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Comcast

BJ Martin, Director of Operations, W&A Engineering

Pamela Monastra, Vice President of Acquisition & Development, Clark Construction Group

Kevin Norton, Vice President of Acquisition & Development, Empire Communities

“We are moving into a critical time for our region,” said Riker. “We need to work together to solve our large challenges for future generations to come.”

— Derek Prall

CHRIS 180 Announces New Additions to Board of Directors

CHRIS 180 is pleased to announce the addition of six new members to its board of directors. They include:

Wesley Adams, founder and CEO of SV Consulting Group joins the board after serving on the CHRIS 180 Advisory Council.

Janine Anthony Bowen, a partner with BakerHostetler will have a focus on technological adaptation.

Kathy Clemons, head of talent development for BlackRock Asset Management, joins the board after serving on the CHRIS 180 Advisory Council.

Duncan Gibbs, co-founder and managing director of TriStar Real Estate Investments. Gibbs has also founded two housing nonprofits with wrap-around services next to struggling public schools.

Mandy Shuck, senior vice president of total rewards at Cox Enterprises, where she focuses on employee compensation, wellness and incentive programs.

Kate Walker, chief communications officer at Equifax, joins the board after several years on the CHRIS 180 Advisory Council.

“We’re excited to welcome this new group to the board,” said Board Chair Jay Bernath, President of C & S Wholesale Meats. “They reflect our desire to have leaders who possess diverse professional skills and viewpoints to continue our impact in the community.”

— Derek Prall