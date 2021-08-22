LOADING

Type to search

Atlanta Civic Circle Housing Affordability

Should metro Atlanta governments take a page from Santa Fe’s rental assistance playbook?

Sean Keenan August 22, 2021 8:22 am
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

Many emergency rental assistance programs pay landlords on behalf of struggling tenants. If someone’s behind on rent, utility bills or other housing-related expenses, their respective city, county or state will write a check — usually with federal funds — directly to the party that’s owed.

In Santa Fe, N.M., though, officials have afforded their residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic a greater degree of trust. They are free to spend their assistance money as they see fit.

Should metro Atlanta governments follow suit?

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Corporate Sponsors


Platinum Sponsors

Recent Posts

Gold Sponsors

Recent Posts

Additional Sponsors

Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020