Should metro Atlanta governments take a page from Santa Fe’s rental assistance playbook?

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Many emergency rental assistance programs pay landlords on behalf of struggling tenants. If someone’s behind on rent, utility bills or other housing-related expenses, their respective city, county or state will write a check — usually with federal funds — directly to the party that’s owed.

In Santa Fe, N.M., though, officials have afforded their residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic a greater degree of trust. They are free to spend their assistance money as they see fit.

Should metro Atlanta governments follow suit?

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.