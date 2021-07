Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Homelessness is a huge problem in the United States. To try and resolve the issue, some communities are turning to unconventional methods- and it seems to be working. What can Atlanta learn from these communities, and how can the city use this knowledge to help its most vulnerable?

Since 2019, the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness across the United States has risen by fifteen percent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.