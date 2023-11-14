The leaves are changing, the air is crispy and gusts of wind are bringing in both nostalgia and the reminder to slow down and enjoy the remainder of 2023. While Atlanta boasts an event-filled year, fall holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike as the indulgence to sip an old-fashioned around a bonfire is encouraged, chili cook-offs are around every corner, and the golden glow of autumn seems to offer a warm hug to the south as we welcome earlier sunsets and everlasting memories.

Here are a few things happening around the city this month to continue the kick-off of November fun.

Connect art and nature with Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Naturally Artistic Interactive Exhibit

Photo provided by the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

Now until Nov. 30, immerse yourself in the beauty that is Chattahoochee Nature Center. Naturally Artistic, a home-grown exhibit that celebrates the connection between art and nature, welcomes you to enjoy creations from local artists, participate in making art, and encourages you to see the world around you with a fresh set of eyes. This event is included with general admission and free to CNC Members. Purchase admission tickets in advance to secure a date and time for your visit.

Laugh until you cry at Dad’s Garage’s ‘Murder She Improvised’ series On Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m., Dad’s Garage performers will complete the ‘Murder She Improvised’ series. Performers will be completely improvising a classic “whodunit” with a Y2K spin as they take you through “It’s Gonna Be MURDER: Y2K Deadly Hits.” Tickets are $23 and can be purchased here. Free parking is available in the lot across from the theatre on Bradley St.

Watch acrobats fly over your head at Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Echo’ show at the Big Top at Atlantic Station

Photo provided by Cirque du Soleil.

Now until Jan. 21, 2024, you can catch the unbelievable cast of Cirque du Soleil flip, fly, sing, dance and perform jaw-dropping stunts at their returning show, “Echo.” Celebrating their 20th Big Top show, Cirque du Soleil brings bold new visuals and a unique aesthetic on tour. Packed with vibrant characters, inspiring music, astounding lights and projections, and never-before-seen acrobatic feats, Cirque du Soleil ECHO invites audiences on a journey through a universe of color, wonder, and infinite possibilities. Tickets start at $54 and can be purchased here.

Venture to Underground Atlanta to admire art from Visionary Artist Dedren Snead in first-ever Afrofuturism studio Photo provided by SUBSUME Media. Underground Atlanta is thrilled to welcome their newest tenant, Dedren Snead. Known for his educational technology designs and creativity through SUBSUME Media, Snead brings a unique and inspiring perspective to Underground Atlanta’s thriving arts center with the studio’s use of gaming as an educational tool to bridge the innovation gap in our community. SUBSUME is a tech salon where access for Black and brown artists, creators, technologists and nonprofits are fostered to identify solutions for civil and social issues. The studio will operate an open lab with media materials and a think tank solving questions Snead wants to answer like, “How can we make the culture of Atlanta a resource to solve its own community problems?”

Cuddle up for a movie night at The Annual Xfinity Movie Series at the Battery Every Friday night at 7pm, now until November 25th, you and your loved ones can enjoy movies outside on the big screen on the Plaza Green at The Battery. Upcoming family-friendly blockbusters include Super Mario Bros. Movie on November 17th and Abominable on November 25th, following the tree lighting. The movie series is free to attend. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair with them and are welcome to purchase food and drinks from restaurants at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the screening. Click here For information on parking.

Wander through WildWoods: AGLOW, an Illuminated Wonderland at Fernbank Museum

Photo provided by Fernbank Museum.

WildWoods: AGLOW is a multi-sensory adventure that immerses visitors in the wonders of nature through a blend of the real environment, contemplative music and glowing displays, uniquely curated to highlight the native flora and fauna within WildWoods. This outdoor nighttime experience is a multi-sensory adventure displaying the magic of nature with the real environment, music and glowing displays. Purchase tickets here.

Get active with pickleball or roller skating at Pullman Yards

Photo provided by Pullman Yards.

Pickleball is back at Pullman Yards and is all the rage. Grab a racket and some friends for an adventure-filled day. All week long (schedule here), enjoy the newly-reopened courts (there’s bocce too!) and end the fun with food and drinks from Dailies & Sides. Open play is free and available to everyone. The new Pullman Pass grants year-round access to seasonal activities, including members-only pickleball play. Individual passes are $100 annually; group passes for up to 5 individuals are $450. For non-member access to courts during pass-only time slots, spend a minimum of $20 at Dailies & Sides to play. Playing ball not your thing? Rent a pair of skates for $12 and enjoy an evening of roller skating every Thursday, from 6 to 10 p.m.