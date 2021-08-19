State election board seeks probe into Fulton election management issues

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Fulton County’s embattled elections office Wednesday edged closer to a possible state takeover of its operations.

The State Elections Board appointed a performance review panel to look into Fulton County’s election management. The review essentially puts Fulton – which has long wrestled with long lines during elections and other problems over the years – on the path to losing governance over its election system.

The performance review is part of a series of changes instituted under Georgia’s new elections reform law, the Georgia Election Integrity Act.

