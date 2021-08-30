Take MARTA to Labor Day Weekend Events

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Atlanta is hosting several large events over Labor Day weekend, including Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games and Dragon Con. Taking MARTA is the safest, most affordable way to get around and avoid holiday traffic.

TAKE MARTA TO THESE EVENTS USING THE FOLLOWING RAIL STATIONS AND BUS ROUTES:

Taste of Soul – Vine City, Ashby

– Vine City, Ashby PGA Tour Championship – East Lake to Bus Route 34

– East Lake to Bus Route 34 Dragon Con – Peachtree Center

– Peachtree Center Atlanta Jazz Festival – Midtown

– Midtown Marc Anthony concert – GWCC/CNN Center

– GWCC/CNN Center Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game / Alabama vs. Miami – GWCC/CNN Center

– GWCC/CNN Center Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game / Louisville vs. Ole Miss – GWCC/CNN Center

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

SAFETY:

Masks are required to be worn. Free masks are available at rail stations and on buses.

MARTA buses and trains are equipped with state-of-the-art air filters that eliminate airborne pathogens and deliver clean air.

Be mindful of Dragon Con costumes when boarding trains and do not block doors from closing.

Uniformed MARTA police officers and Transit Ambassadors will be available if you need assistance.

Download MARTA’s See&Say app to report suspicious activity.

BREEZE CARDS:

Load your Breeze card online in advance: Breezecard.com.

No sharing fares. One Breeze card per rider.

PARKING:

Visit www.itsmarta.com/parking for parking availability, keeping in mind parking lots at end-of-line stations fill up quickly.

RESTROOMS:

Public restrooms are available at 16 rail stations. See a rail map for details.

SERVICE:

Download MARTA’s On the Go app for real-time service alerts.

Follow @MARTASERVICE on Twitter for service updates and announcements.

View Labor Day weekend service schedules here https://itsmarta.com/laborday.aspx.

