By Hannah E. Jones

The Barbie movie has been highly anticipated for the past few months, with pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in hot pink dominating social media. Armed with nostalgia and beautiful actors, it was a marketing shoo-in.

The anticipation has certainly translated into box office sales. According to Forbes, the film has grossed more than $200 million at the domestic box office in its first five days in theaters, with Director Greta Gerwig breaking the record for the biggest film opening with a female director. The movie also debuted the same day as Oppenheimer — a movie so opposite to Barbie that it’s been the inspiration for countless memes. (Click here to read Eleanor Ringel Cater’s review of Oppenheimer.)

In Barbie Land, everything is perfect. Until it’s not. (Special, courtesy of the Barbie movie.)

At its core, Barbie is a story of self-discovery and what it means to be human — all with a California dreamland backdrop.

The film made its debut on July 21, with viewers flocking to the theaters while donning all pink. This was certainly true at this Atlanta AMC Theatre as well, with people of all ages (ranging from grandparents to elementary school children) showing up in their pinkest outfits.

The movie starts with Margot Robbie living in Barbie Land. Barbie Land is a hot-pink matriarchy. When Barbie is forced to venture into the Real World, she expects a similar landscape and to be treated as an icon for feminism. Instead, she’s confronted with the criticism that often surrounds this famous doll, that it promotes unrealistic body standards and excessive consumerism.

This part of the storyline is a signal to the audience that the writing is smart and self-aware, addressing the Barbie franchise’s downfalls rather than relying on nostalgia to fuel ticket sales.

As the story continues, Barbie is instrumental in helping reconnect a mother and her teenage daughter. She also helps Ken find his true self instead of playing second fiddle as her accessory.

Director Greta Gerwig described this scene as “the heart of the movie.” (Special, courtesy of the Barbie movie.)

There’s a particularly touching scene where Barbie is in the Real World and is reckoning with all the trials and tribulations that come with being human, compared to her previously idyllic life as a doll. She’s sitting on a bench next to an old woman and tells her that she’s beautiful. The woman chuckles and responds, “I know it.” This was a quick moment that highlighted something important — women need to have each other’s backs more. We need to take a break from the obsession with youth that is embedded into our society.

In the end, Barbie is presented with two options: Return to Barbie Land (a utopia, but it’s all fake) or stay in the Real World (experiencing the highs and lows that come with being alive). She chooses the latter.

The film is a fantastic blend of trendy and timelessness. Some elements are very 2023 — the outfits that Gen Z goes crazy for and the soundtrack featuring artists like Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish. Other components are classic — with A-list actors like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell and a storyline that’s based on the emotions of being human, which will never be irrelevant.

It’s easy to see why this movie is such a hit. It walks the line between fantastical and deeply relatable. It’s a story of self-discovery. An investigation into what it means to be human. A look into the intricate and complex relationships that fill life — and just how important those experiences are.