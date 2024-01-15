Housing is a human right.

Everyone should be able to have a safe, accessible, affordable place to live. While this feels like it’s a no-brainer, the City of Atlanta seems not to understand the dire urgency and the actions needed given our housing landscape at hand.

Asile Patin is the Atlanta Regional Organizer for Abundant Housing Atlanta.

As Atlanta continues to reign as the City with the highest income inequality in the country, housing is one of the most urgent needs for Atlanta residents. Not only are rent costs rising astronomically — with home ownership costs following a similar trajectory of unaffordability — we know that there simply isn’t enough housing. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the City of Atlanta added 14,300 residents in the past year alone, nearly three times the previous 12-month period. Atlanta is growing, and unless we actually build homes for the people who want to live here, we know that there will be clear winners and losers.

One of the solutions to housing affordability is ensuring that missing middle housing is built to match the need. Right now, there is a proposal to build 30 new townhomes at 1526 Hardee Street, less than a ten-minute walk from the Edgewood/Candler Park MARTA station. While 30 townhomes certainly are not going to solve our housing crisis, these small developments all come together to create real change in our city. Why, then, has this development been sitting in the Atlanta City Council Zoning Committee’s desk drawer for three years?

How can a proposal for new housing sit dormant for three years? Is this the same lack of urgency that the City of Atlanta will act with towards the promise of delivering 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030? If we can’t even allow 30 townhomes, what hope do we have to build the number of homes that we know we desperately need to build?

When we slow down or deprioritize building the missing middle housing that needs to be built, that’s another family that’s forced to compete for limited housing options that are unaffordable and inaccessible to public transit, grocery stores and walkable neighborhoods. That’s another family priced out of the neighborhood they may have grown up in, that have no choice but to move farther and farther into the Metro Atlanta suburbs, furthering residential segregation in our city.

As an organizer with Abundant Housing Atlanta, as well as the lead on one of the first comprehensive studies on Atlanta’s Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) system since 1978, I am no stranger to the much-needed revamp of our systems that are designed only to serve the privileged few. Our NPU system, for example, is one of the many structures put in place to block progress and innovation through lopsided power dynamics that favor the privileged rather than helping residents imagine how to create an inclusive and prosperous Atlanta for all of our neighbors.

Creating an Atlanta with housing abundance — an Atlanta where anyone who wants to live here can afford to live here — cannot take the snail-mail route. We need affordable, abundant housing in Atlanta now.

Abundant Housing Atlanta is calling for Atlanta’s Zoning Committee to push forward on 1526 Hardee Street. We know that this development is not the only example of the city’s complacency with our processes blocking the new homes that we desperately need. We are calling on the City of Atlanta to wake up, smell the coffee, and reevaluate how we are failing our neighbors by letting our systems and approval processes designed to say “no” determine our city’s future rather than creating a city that reflects our urgent need for more affordable and abundant housing.