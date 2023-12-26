As each year comes to a close, we reflect on the highs and lows. The Corporate Volunteer Council (CVC) of Atlanta ends each year on a positive note by announcing the winners of the Carol D. Reiser Youth Service Awards, recognizing extraordinary youth volunteerism and community engagement. The award is named in honor of Carol Reiser, CVC co-founder and past president, who enjoyed a long career with Rich’s/Macy’s and established the company’s innovative “Partners in Time” volunteer program.

Award recipients are selected from dozens of applications received from across the 13-county Metro Atlanta area. We recognize one awardee each at the elementary, middle and high-school level. Awards are presented at the CVC’s annual holiday luncheon, providing these outstanding young people the opportunity to learn about corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a future career path. Each winner receives a $500 personal stipend as well as a check for $1,500 for their selected nonprofit partner. The winners are:

Avery Tilford – 5th grade student at Brookwood Elementary – Avery worked with her Girl Scout Troop to support pollinators by making 11 bee hotels, 1 bat house, and 6 bird houses. The girls also taught other Girl Scouts about how pollinators rely on blooming plants, resulting in 150 “seed bombs” being created and distributed throughout the community. Avery chose Bats Conservation International as her nonprofit award partner.

Zoe Oli – 7th grade student at The Mount Vernon School – Zoe started a social impact organization called Beautiful Curly Me, inspiring confidence in young black and brown girls though dolls, books – written by Zoe herself – and more. Zoe has served more than 1,000 girls in foster care, homeless shelters and other outlets with her dolls and books. Zoe chose Helping Empower Youth (HEY!) as her nonprofit award partner.

Akanksha Manna – 12th grade student at Campbell High School – Akanksha and her partner, Claire Jiang (11th grade, Pace Academy), created “Sketching With Seniors,” an organization tackling senior citizen isolation through art classes taught by high school students. More than 70 student volunteers have taught more than 50 art classes in partnership with senior living homes across Metro Atlanta. Artwork is donated to hospitals and clinics and auctioned off for the Alzheimer’s Association, which is also Akanksha’s nonprofit award partner.

“After reviewing all of the applications, the Reiser Award Committee was so inspired by the community work and accomplishments of many students across Atlanta,” said Imara Canady, President of the CVC of Atlanta Board of Directors. “We are definitely in good hands with the next generation of service-oriented leaders. They truly exemplify the spirit of community that Carol’s legacy represents.” Canady also thanked Reiser Award chair, Lauren Abbott of King & Spalding LLP and the entire award committee for guiding the selection process.

These outstanding young people are our future. The application process for the 2024 Reiser Youth Service Awards will open in the fall of 2024. You may read more about the CVC’s 2023 and prior Reiser Award winners at www.cvcofatlanta.org/reiseraward

