In the complex world of small business, success can be a fleeting thing. The search for that ‘single best piece of advice you can give to a new business owner’ often consumes us, as we pursue that one bolt of lightning that will propel us to the top. That quest for excellence is why the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council created the Georgia Education Foundation, the educational non-profit arm that houses all of the GMSDC’s training, developmental workshops and capacity-building programs. What we’ve learned over our five decades of service is that success and sustainability do not derive from the discovery of that elusive Silver Bullet, or from any one big thing, but rather from the consistent execution of a series of smart small things done right. If one can avoid the Big Mistake – that huge blunder from which the business may not recover – there is a good chance that the result will be a profitable company in the long run.

The month of January has been designated National Mentoring Month, to celebrate the contributions that mentors make to the people in their lives. Just as young people in search of direction will benefit from a mentor who can provide the love, stability and wise counsel they need, an emerging business owner can likewise lean into a seasoned voice that helps them navigate the business world. For the emerging business owner seeking to accelerate success, mentors are an absolute must! Why? Because most successful business owners have already traveled this road and have made all of the mistakes that you hope to avoid. Extensive research has proven that leaders with mentors find success at a much higher rate than those who travel the journey alone.

One of the Georgia Education Foundation’s signature programs is the Georgia Mentor Protégé Connection (GMPC), a one-year small business mentoring program with a 20-year track record of unparalleled impact. Launched in 2001 as the Governor’s Mentor Protégé Program by then Governor Roy Barnes, the GMPC is a collaborative effort alongside the state of Georgia’s Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute. The GMSDC took the reins of the program from the state in 2012 and has continued to expand its impact over the ensuing decade. Some 500 business leaders have graduated from the program over the years, with companies that have realized billions of dollars in revenues, right here in Georgia.

Because of its origins at the State of Georgia, the GMPC is open to any small business that meets the program criteria. Participating companies are paired with a Georgia corporation from a related industry, for a yearlong series of group sessions, meetings, retreats and activities designed to build capacity, capability and overall readiness for global supply chains. GMPC alumni win regional and national awards, see major growth in revenue and influence, and become thought leaders in their respective industries. It is a testament to the power of mentoring that many of the most accomplished small business owners in our state are graduates of this dynamic program.

If you are uncertain as to whether you need a mentor, you most likely do. It is a reservoir of wisdom and insight that can shorten the travel time and reduce the number of mistakes en route to long-term success and sustainability. If you are interested in being considered for the next GMPC class, visit www.georgiaeducationfoundation.org or call (404) 589-4929. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to accelerate your progress through mentorship.

