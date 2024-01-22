More than ever before, the corporate directors of America’s largest and most prominent public companies are likely to reflect an array of gender, racial and ethnic diversity. While there is still room for improvement, it is encouraging that Georgia’s corporate boards, like many other states, are beginning to reflect a broader range of lived experiences.

Lynn Staner, Audit & Assurance Partner, Deloitte & Touche.

The Alliance for Board Diversity (ABD), in collaboration with Deloitte, has been tracking the state of boardroom diversity since 2016 as part of the biennial “Missing Pieces Report.” The seventh edition, released this summer, reflects a well-established trend of notable but inconsistent progress, both nationally and for the Fortune 500 companies based here in Georgia.

While corporate board diversity has increased progressively over the last decade, the path of progress is uneven. In a promising sign at the national level, a record 56 percent of all Fortune 500 board seats were held by women and/or underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in 2022, up from 38.3 percent in 2018. In Georgia, 47 percent of Fortune 500 companies report the same.

Women continue to make the biggest gains. Last year, women held more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 board seats, up from 26.5 percent in 2020. In Georgia, women accounted for a comparable percentage of board seats at 29.2 percent; it’s worth noting that this number is still well below their 51.2 percent share of the state’s population.

Will Herman, Atlanta & Birmingham Managing Partner, Deloitte

Further, white/Caucasian board members comprise more than three-quarters (77.9 percent) of board seats in the state, and African Americans comprise 14.6 percent of positions, higher than the national average of 11.9 percent. Asian/Pacific Islanders hold 4.2 percent of seats in the state, while Hispanic/Latinos hold 3.3 percent.

While no Fortune 500 company has a board that fully represents the U.S. population, the trend toward more boardroom diversity is clear and trending in a positive direction. Considering broader facets of boardroom diversity is important, and research suggests a great deal of potential benefits for companies that take a more holistic approach. Racial, ethnic and gender diversity can contribute to a broader diversity of thought. It can open the door to new perspectives, new skill sets and creative ideas that can offer competitive advantages.

The quest for equitable representation in boardrooms is far from complete, but with targeted efforts and a shift in organizational attitudes; the gap can not only be closed but transformed into an asset.