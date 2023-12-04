Holiday season is amongst us. Although the chaos of it all can feel a bit overwhelming, try to slow down this year and breathe in what spirited fun Atlanta has to offer. From holiday market pop-ups to ice skating rinks, you just might find yourself feeling like a kid again as you embark on this season’s holiday magic.

Cozy up and share a laugh with Horizon Theatre and Dad’s Garage

Head over the river and through the woods to Dad’s Garage as they present Y’allmark Christmas: An Improvised Holiday “Movie” LIVE ONSTAGE. This witty, warm and wacky send-up of made-for-TV holiday movies takes tried-and-true holiday tropes, audience suggestions, a rotating cast of three veteran improvisers from Dad’s Garage and a different daily guest actor to create an all-new, live, onstage holiday “movie” from scratch every night. Guiding the merriment as director/narrator is Atlanta playwright and bonafide Hallmark movie screenwriter Topher Payne (“Crumpet” in the final year of Horizon’s longtime holiday hit The Santaland Diaries). No two shows will be the same — each experience is special!

Performances of Y’allmark Christmas: An Improvised Holiday “Movie” run Thursdays to Sundays, Dec. 8 to 17 at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays to Sundays, Dec. 19 to 31, with matinees on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. There will be no show on Christmas Eve.

Gather the whole family for Madeline’s Christmas

Photo by Horizon Theatre.

Join Madeline and friends for a magical musical adaption of Ludwig Bemelmans’ classic children’s tale, produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children’s Theatre. Featuring 24 local girls performing alongside professional actors, this show is a delight for children and adults alike!

Dec. 2 =to 31, Weekends at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Performances daily from Dec. 19 to 31 (except Christmas Day) With Saturday performances at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 23 and school day matinees at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15.

Sing along with ANNIE on Broadway at Fox Theatre

Image Courtesy of Fox Theatre.

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE will play at the Fox Theatre from Dec. 5 to 10 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2023/2024 season. “This show, with its iconic title character, continues to delight generations of theatre lovers old and new by joyfully singing directly into the face of great adversity with perseverance, guts and guile,” said director Jenn Thompson. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308, by visiting foxtheatre.org/annie or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at 855-285-8499.

Celebrate traditions around the world at Fernbank Museum’s Winter Wonderland Photo by Fernbank Museum. Now until Jan 7, 2024, Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World returns for its 14th year to celebrate the holiday season and much more with dazzling trees and other displays that line two floors for a rich, artistic expression that recognizes cultural celebrations, events and traditions from around the world. The exhibit highlights festivities and traditions that tell unique stories selected by cultural partners through arts, crafts, symbols and ornamental displays. Included with general museum admission and CityPASS. Members FREE. Winter Wonderland is also available after-hours with WildWoods: AGLOW tickets.

Unwrap the Magic of the Season at Underground Atlanta’s Premier Pop-Up Holiday Bar

This season, Underground Atlanta is offering a one of a kind, three-in-one experience! As of Dec. 1, you can grab a holiday-themed drink at Mrs. Claus’ holiday bar, play Christmas-themed mini-golf at North Hole, and show off your moves at Big XMAS, a super-sized Christmas dance party. The Underground Atlanta holiday experience is located at 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta, GA 30303. Pricing ranges from $10 to $35. Operating hours are Friday to Sunday, 8 p.m. to late. Corporate parties, special events, and group outings are welcome — contact Underground Atlanta via by email to plan your unforgettable celebration.

Complete your Christmas Shopping at Atlanta Christkindl Market

Photo by Christkindl Market

Celebrating its 7th-year return, the Atlanta Christkindl Market is setting up shop at Buckhead Village District this year to ensure you find something for everyone on your shopping list. The market offers a unique fusion of traditional German festivities and the vibrant spirit of Atlanta. From delicious culinary delights to handcrafted treasures, immerse yourself in an enchanting world where old-world charm intertwines with the modern energy of this bustling city.

Plan a date night with ice skating and light gazing

Photo courtesy of Jamestown

Whether you venture outside of the city to Callaway Gardens or stay local with Botanical Gardens, Atlanta offers some of the best holiday light experiences in the state! End your night with hot chocolate and ice skating at one of the many ice skating rinks around the city.