A few years back, an acquaintance who was running for office contacted me to ask for my vote. I asked him how familiar he was with the needs of the Latino community in Atlanta, and all I got was a blank stare. To his credit, he educated himself afterward, but this is a frequent scenario.

This is concerning, especially when you consider that the Hispanic population in the United States is one of the fastest growing, from 50.5 million in 2010 to 63.6 million in 2022. In Georgia, that growth can be seen in the past two decades, where the electorate increased from a mere 10,000 to 400,000. This is a remarkable growth.

Understanding the lack of familiarity with the Latino community and the many assumptions that are made about us, it became clear a survey was needed to collect and report the main concerns, issues, expectations and opinions of the Latino community in Georgia.

Adriana Varela is a foreign attorney and Director of Global Client Services with the Fragomen law firm. Her practice includes working with corporate clients to build their immigration programs while ensuring they remain compliant with international laws. Most recently, she has served on the Boards of New American Pathways, the Piedmont Park Conservancy and GALEO. She is also a Leadership Atlanta alumna.

GALEO, a non-profit that aims to increase civic participation by educating and empowering the Latino community, took on the task. Together with BSP research, they launched a survey called “Puente para la Gente” (A Bridge for the People), the first of its kind in Georgia. The results were released on Nov. 1, 2023, and the information it yielded was eye-opening. The survey revealed a number of concerns that, while in many cases reflect universal challenges, also underscore the need for legislative changes.

So, what did we learn?

Inflation looms as a top concern. Rising costs of goods and services directly impact purchasing power, generating financial anxiety. About 47 percent of Latinos in Georgia are concerned about rising prices, signaling a silent struggle to maintain financial stability and quality of life amid economic turbulence. As prices rise, the community faces the challenge of maintaining their quality of life.

The rising cost of living is proving to be a constant juggling act in the family budgets of the Latino community, as 35 percent expressed their concerns about salary improvement and the creation of more job positions. This challenge is not only a financial issue but also a reminder of the importance of policies that address the basic economic needs of this community. “Puente para la Gente” also highlights the shared concern about job opportunities, underscoring the need for policies that encourage job creation and empower Latinos in the workplace. Lack of employment is a significant concern, reflecting a global reality in a post-pandemic world.

Approximately 30 percent are worried about the cost and access to healthcare. Health is a fundamental right, and the survey highlights the barriers faced by the Latino community in this regard. Beyond doctor visits, the Latino community seeks a serious commitment to policies that ensure equitable access to health care.

Nearly one out of four Latinos list protecting immigrant rights as a top concern. Georgia is becoming more diverse, which is one of our greatest strengths; that is why it is essential to lead and support immigration policies that embody our shared values of inclusion and respect. Protecting the rights of migrants is not only an ethical necessity but also a testament to our identity as a welcoming and caring community of all those who came looking for the American Dream.

Mass shootings and gun safety policy came as the fifth most relevant issue in the “Puente para la Gente” results. One out of five Latinos in Georgia expressed their growing concern regarding gun safety. The Latino community feels the need to move towards more rigorous gun policies. This addresses the Latino community’s concerns and aligns with the broader goal of building a safe and peaceful society.

Abortion rights were also a key topic in the results. Despite stereotypes about Latinos, nearly two-thirds of respondents said that they would support a law that guarantees access to abortion for those who need it.

The survey also yielded information about climate and the environment. About 92 percent of respondents consider climate and environmental matters such as pollution and global warming important for them and their families.

Beyond the numbers, the results reveal the palpable concerns and needs of Latinos in our state, outlining the challenges they face and the areas that demand attention from our legislators. These revelations should resonate in the political corridor and inspire open dialogue and actions that lead to meaningful solutions for a community that contributes vigorously to America’s cultural tapestry. These results are a reminder of the importance of inclusive policies and effective responses to build a future where every community member can thrive and contribute fully to the state of Georgia.

I hope our legislators will listen to these voices; it is time. These are not just Latino concerns; they are calls that should resonate in the collective conscience of a nation that aspires to be inclusive and equitable. Rather than seeing these results as a list of problems, we should see them as a call to action. As a society that has the capacity and the responsibility to lead the way toward an inclusive, fair, and safe society for all, the challenge is clear; the question is are we ready to respond?