United Way doesn’t just want to fund initiatives to uplift children, families, and communities— they want active community members to learn about the issues facing their neighbors so that they can be a part of collaborative solutions. That’s why they’re sharing invaluable child well-being data across Greater Atlanta with their InForum Series.

In their 2023 Child Well-Being Outlook: Insights for Impact Report, United Way identified 79 neighborhoods across their 13-county footprint with low and declining child well-being. These areas are home to over 77,000 children who have limited access to healthy foods, equitable education, career opportunities, healthcare, and affordable housing. InForum events provide an opportunity for United Way to both share their data in depth and have an open dialogue with the community.

The first round of the InForum Series made its way to all regions of Greater Atlanta to talk about the rise of opportunity youth — those aged 16 to 19 outside of college and career pipelines. At these events, individuals were encouraged to collaborate with other attendees to discuss improvements that can be implemented in their region to uplift opportunity youth and provide alternate pathways to success.

In addition to collaborating with other like-minded individuals, attendees listened to a panel discussion featuring thought leaders in their region. Every person who attends an InForum event leaves with homework — their Commitment to Community, which they share . United Way’s goal is to not only educate but activate.

The next round of the InForum Series will focus on finding solutions to providing equitable education across Greater Atlanta. The Northwest region (Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, and Paulding counties) is up first on January 30. For more information on attending this InForum, visit the event page on United Way’s website.

Education InForums for the Southern Crescent (Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Henry, Butts, and Rockdale counties), the Northeast region (Gwinnett and DeKalb counties), and Fulton County are soon to follow. Sign up for United Way’s newsletter to be the first to know about attending one of these impactful sessions.In 2022, United Way of Greater Atlanta invested over $84 million into the community to increase child well-being. Investments like these aren’t possible without your support. Help unlock the potential of children, families, and communities by donating to United Way’s Child Well-Being Mission Fund.

This is sponsored content.