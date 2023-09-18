Representatives from Women United and United Way President Milton Little were able to share the importance and impact of the organization’s Child Well-Being Movement. Other spotlighted community members include Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites and City of College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.

Also in attendance was Atlanta Dream Vice President and friend of United Way Renee Montgomery, who spoke on the panel at Women United’s 2023 Women’s Leadership Breakfast alongside Academy Award-winner Ruth Carter and fab’rik founder Dana Spinola.

While the Dream is currently in the playoffs for the first time in five years, they haven’t let their success get in the way of making a difference in the community. From hosting STEM clinics with Microsoft for the “Power Her Dreams” program to partnering with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to eliminate food insecurity in College Park, the team is a strong advocate for the United Way’s Child Well-Being Agenda — an agenda built on a clear vision of what communities look like when all children and families are financially, emotionally, and physically healthy.

According to the latest data from the United Way’s 2023 Child Well-Being Outlook: Insights for Impact Report, nearly 500,000 of Greater Atlanta’s 1.2 million children and youth live in areas of high need. The data also shows that BIPOC are disproportionately impacted by low child well-being, deepening existing socioeconomic divides.

This is why Women United’s commitment to bettering the lives of women and their families is crucial to ongoing efforts to increase child well-being across Greater Atlanta. Supporters and members of Women United are United Way’s partners in ensuring that women and families have equitable opportunities to live a healthy life and to acquire the education and skills they need to earn a sustaining wage so that they may achieve their full potential.

Women United isn’t just a Greater Atlanta thing, either; members are a part of a global network comprised of more than 70,000 women leaders with a global investment of $2 billion dollars dating back to 2002. They are always looking for passionate, community-minded individuals who are ready to take the next step in their philanthropic journey. If this sounds like you, United Way implores you to learn more about how to join Women United by visiting their webpage.

Looking for other ways to get involved? Visit the United Way’s website for volunteer opportunities, events, and more engagement groups like Women United. You can also do your part today by donating to the United Way’s Child Well-Being Mission Fund, which helps unlock the potential of children, families, and communities.

