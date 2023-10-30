Join Women United for their annual Toast to Her celebration!

What:

Toast to Her is a fun-filled after work event that consists of networking, complimentary headshots, and a program that will honor incredible women who are making a difference in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and technology.

Who:

Honorees include owner of 3 Parks Wine Shop Sarah Pierre, influencer, producer, and director Lynae Vanee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Shear Structural Malory Atkinson, and President and CEO of YWCA of Greater Atlanta Danita Knight.

When:

Thursday, November 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where:

Upstairs Atlanta

750 Glenwood Ave SE Bldg 100

Atlanta, GA 30316

Why Women United?

According to the latest data from the United Way’s 2023 Child Well-Being Outlook: Insights for Impact Report, nearly 500,000 of Greater Atlanta’s 1.2 million children and youth live in areas of high need. The data also shows that BIPOC are disproportionately impacted by low child well-being, deepening existing socioeconomic divides.

This is why Women United’s commitment to bettering the lives of women and their families is crucial to ongoing efforts to increase child well-being across Greater Atlanta. Supporters and members of Women United are United Way’s partners in ensuring that women and families have equitable opportunities to live a healthy life and to acquire the education and skills they need to earn a sustaining wage so that they may achieve their full potential.

Women United isn’t just a Greater Atlanta thing, either; members are a part of a global network comprised of more than 70,000 women leaders with a global investment of $2 billion dollars dating back to 2002. They are always looking for passionate, community-minded individuals who are ready to take the next step in their philanthropic journey. If this sounds like you, register for Toast to Her today!

Looking for other ways to get involved? From November 13 to December 2, United Way is proud to host Season of Giving, their annual tradition of doing more to help children and communities thrive during the holidays. Learn more about opportunities to get involved here.

You can also do your part today by donating to the United Way’s Child Well-Being Mission Fund, which helps unlock the potential of children, families, and communities.

REGISTER FOR TOAST TO HER

This is sponsored content.