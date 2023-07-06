On the weekend of July 4, 54 years ago, Atlanta held its first International Pop Festival.

The two-day music festival in 1969 was hosted at the Atlanta International Raceway, bringing iconic musicians like Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Led Zeppelin. Held one month before Woodstock, the festival attracted an estimated 150,000 visitors.

On to other local news:

Atlanta Board of Education begins search for next APS superintendent

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) began searching for a new superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools.

The board will start the search by selecting a firm that will identify a diverse pool of candidates nationwide.

“We will work diligently with our staff, students, parents and the community to select a transformative leader to elevate our students and schools and ensure success in an ever-changing and competitive environment,” said Eshé Collins, ABOE Chair.

The board will continue to work closely with the school system’s current Superintendent, Lisa Herring, who will continue day-to-day operations and advocate for the needs of the students and families and improve student achievement.

— Allison Joyner

Free admission is available this Saturday. (Courtesy of MODA.)

MODA hosts free games for National Video Game Day

For National Video Game Day on June 8, MODA is offering free admission all day. Folks can check out the museum’s newest exhibit — Level Up: Pixels, Play & Progress — which looks at the role that video games play in our culture.

The new installation explores how gaming is an immersive storytelling medium that can inspire change, challenge norms and bring us together through entertainment. “Level Up” debuted on June 6 and will run until Sept. 17.

This Saturday, everyone is invited to check out the exhibition and try out some of the games, including Gone Home and Season: A Letter to the Future. If you’re interested in attending, click here to reserve your spot.

— Hannah E. Jones

Eric Clarkston at the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention. (Photo courtesy of the Georgia Municipal Association.)

Former Chamblee Mayor inducted into Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame

Last week, former City of Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkston was sworn into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame at the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention in Savannah.

Clarkston stepped into his role as City Councilmember in 2002, a position he held until 2005. He was then named Mayor of Chamblee in 2006 and helped lead the city for 16 years, stepping down in December 2021.

Clarkston was a champion for economic and community development, attracting new businesses and investments that led to jobs and improved quality of life for residents. Under Clarkston’s leadership, the city also put an emphasis on sustainability practices and initiatives.

Outside of his role as mayor, Clarkston served on the GMA Board of Directors as a district officer and a member of several policy committees. He also served as chair of the Metro Atlanta Mayors Association from 2017 to 2018.

Two other leaders were also inducted, including former City Manager of Savannah Michael Brown and Mayor of Tifton Julie Smith, who is also the GMA immediate past president.

— Hannah E. Jones

Tammy Pearson of Chick-fil-A is now board chair of Oglethorpe University.

Chick-fil-A’s Tammy Pearson to lead Oglethorpe board

Tammy Pearson, vice president and assistant general counsel at Chick-fil-A, is the new chair of Oglethorpe University’s board of trustees. She succeeds Cameron Bready, CEO of Global Payments, who graduated from Oglethorpe in 1994.

“Tammy Pearson has the ability to foster community and build relationships, a track record of strong leadership and a deep and abiding love for Oglethorpe,” said Interim President Kathryn McClymond. “I look forward to working with her to build upon the accomplishments we have achieved under Cameron’s leadership these past two years.”

Pearson, who is originally from Rome, Ga., graduated from Oglethorpe in 1986 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Her youngest daughter graduated from Oglethorpe in May 2022 with a business degree.

“I am excited to serve the students, faculty, staff, alumni and trustees of the university that so richly invested in me and my daughter,” Pearson said in a statement. “Oglethorpe is a special place that prepares students in personal and enriching ways to ‘Make a Life, Make a Living, Make a Difference.’ It is a dynamic university that draws you in and makes you want to be a part of changing people’s lives for the better.”

— Maria Saporta

A portion of the new educational installments at Aviation Park. (Photo courtesy of Town Center Community.)

Outdoor learning exhibits debuted at Cobb County’s Aviation Park

Last week, the Town Center Community hosted a celebration to commemorate the upgrades at Aviation Park in Kennesaw. The Cobb County park now has four educational exhibits that feature photographs, oral histories and interactive components to teach students about the history and mechanics of aviation.

The four exhibits include Mechanics in Motion, Wheels to Wings, What Happens Up There: From Taxi to Landing and Lessons in Liftoff. There is also a corresponding Aviation Park Teacher Packet that includes lessons and activities for onsite and offsite learning.

“These upgrades have been a long time coming,” wrote Jennifer Hogan, Town Center CID director of community. “From fundraising to exhibit development to overcoming the design challenges of mounting a 1964 Musketeer A23 Beechcraft Airplane on a pole 16 feet above the ground, we have invested a lot of time and effort in this park. Seeing everything completed, I can say that it was worth the wait. Everyone should experience this park.”

The displays were created by the Town Center Community, which is part of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Kennesaw State University’s Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books.

— Hannah E. Jones