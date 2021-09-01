Wellness and It’s Importance for Our Daily Lives

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Dr. Valentin, director of Clinical Services at Families First.

How important is the state of wellness?

In America, we put strict values in working hard, maintaining and providing for our families. We also tend to express how we use our time and often it doesn’t sound so positive. Wellness is a personal experiment of frequency. The state of wellness is the balance of collecting well moments versus unwell moments. For me, sitting in the Atlanta traffic would be considered an unwell moment. However, taking advantage of that time I’m around people that will never see me again; to sing my favorite song with a young person for me is experiencing a well moment.

The more well moments I collect, the more positive changes affect the way I experience the world. There are many ways to collect more well moments that ultimately bring us closer to the feeling of “I’m doing well.”

Here are some examples that have helped millions of people achieve greater wellness:

Physical Wellness: Increasing your physical wellness frequently has shown to be beneficial. Not only to your physical health but also your emotional health. Even a 30 minute workout a day has worked in increasing motivation, alertness, and general focus.

Social Wellness: It is a fact that we are pack animals! We need to feel connected. We care for others and we cannot deny how good it feels when others care about us. Social wellness brings with it great powers of healing and personal growth. It makes us resilient. The feeling that you matter and that you belong is the very foundation of wellness because as long as we are able to connect with others our anxieties are lessened greatly. Make it your mission to connect with people and dedicate meaningful and enjoyable time with others.

Emotional Wellness: Mend the negative self-talk. We have gotten accustomed to being too harsh about ourselves. Everyone has flaws just as everyone has their virtues. We tend not to focus on the positive things we have to offer life. Maybe because it is not often that we hear positive things about us from others, or perhaps some of us live trying to cope with trauma from past experiences while at the same time living in a hyper-competitive and fragile system that feels like it’s constantly threatening our sanity. You are not alone! You are meant to be connected and you deserve to feel whole. Your struggles are real and it is okay to process these things with a professional who was trained to accompany you towards recovery.

August is National Wellness Month, and as we end this month with hopefully have a better understanding of what that means for you. Let’s come into September ready to take a step with purpose and start collecting better moments in our lives. We have made understanding so imagine where life could take us if we were our best selves. Whatever aspirations we have are all possible when we are doing well.

This is sponsored content.