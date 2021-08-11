What I’ve Learned: Ga. Sen. John F. Kennedy

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

While many people are enjoying vacations with family, Georgia State Senator John F. Kennedy has spent most of his summer traveling the four corners of the Peach State.

He and fellow lawmaker State Rep. Bonnie Rich (R-Suwanee) listened to scores of Georgians discuss their concerns about the upcoming redistricting process, a crucial decennial duty that is a fundamental step of democracy. Kennedy chairs the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee. Rich chairs the House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee.

