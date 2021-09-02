LOADING

Atlanta Civic Circle Housing Affordability

What the city’s housing authority wants from the Atlanta Civic Center

Sean Keenan September 2, 2021 5:24 pm
One possible layout for new development at the Atlanta Civic Center site. (Credit: Atlanta Housing)
At long last, Atlanta’s housing authority is on the hunt for developers that could revive the Atlanta Civic Center.

Built in the late 1960s and anchored by an impressive performance hall that once hosted opera singers, ballet dancers and political icons, the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center has been deserted since 2014, aching for a comeback.

On Tuesday, Atlanta Housing (AH) dispatched a request for qualifications (RFQ) — a document that outlines the agency’s hopes for the legendary Old Fourth Ward site — calling on developers to flex their revitalization muscles and, ultimately, apply for the job.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.

