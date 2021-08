Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Although the federal eviction moratorium has once again been extended, local housing experts foresee a swell of evictions that could force tens of thousands of metro Atlantans out of their homes.

To brace for the wave of displacement, Atlanta City Councilman Matt Westmorland pushed legislation to donate a total of $20,000 to two intown legal agencies who advocate for renters and fight eviction proceedings in court.

Read the full story on Atlanta Civic Circle.