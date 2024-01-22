Xavier Wright, a native of Elberton, joined the Army after completing high school. After serving in the Army, he settled in Athens in 2016 and began searching for job opportunities nearby. His search led him to South Carolina, where he believed he would find better jobs with higher wages.

However, by September 2020, Xavier grew tired of the long commute and decided to look for job opportunities closer to home. He came across Goodwill and learned about their welding program. Xavier saw welding as an excellent long-term career option with the potential to support a family someday.

Thanks to a grant from DOL-WORC, Xavier enrolled in the welding program in late September. His instructor, Kurt Knisley, was impressed with Xavier’s consistent performance and attention to detail. Xavier also demonstrated excellent communication skills and a strong understanding of the importance of soft skills.

After completing the program in mid-October, Xavier earned his OSHA10 and welding certifications. With the help of Employment Specialist Sylvica Lewis, Xavier secured an internship with Power Partners. His performance during the internship was impressive, and he was offered ongoing employment.

Xavier is grateful to Goodwill for providing him with the direction he needed to make a successful career change. He is paying it forward by referring others to Goodwill and Power Partners.

Click here to learn more about Goodwill of North Georgia’s career services.

This is sponsored content.