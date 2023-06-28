The 2023 edition of the City of Atlanta’s annual Design Awards honored many projects, organizations and people around town June 23.

There are two categories of awards whose nominees are voted on by different groups: the Awards of Excellence, chosen by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission, which oversees changes to historic buildings, and the Community Design Awards, voted on by Neighborhood Planning Units.

Awards of Excellence

Adaptive Use

Centennial Yards South

Mixed-use adaptation of early 1900s former railroad buildings at 125 Ted Turner Drive in Downtown as part of the larger Centennial Yards project. Award accepted by Choate + Hertlein Architects and Centennial Yards.

Historic Oakland Cemetery Bell Tower

Rehabilitation of the 1899 structure at the historic cemetery at 248 Oakland Ave. into an arts and culture space. Award accepted by Historic Oakland Foundation, J.M. Wilkerson Construction and SDA.

Redivivus

Rehabilitation of a condemned 1960 apartment building at 242 11th St. in Midtown into an apartment and office project. Carmen P. Stan of Robert M. Cain Architects, who conceived the project, died of cancer shortly after its completion.

Revival Lofts

Apartment adaptation of the 1966 former headquarters of the North Georgia Conference of the Methodist Church at 159 Ralph McGill Boulevard in Downtown. The project also won a Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation award earlier this year. Award accepted by Choate + Hertlein Architects.

Historic Preservation

Atlanta LGBTQ+ Historic Context Statement

A pioneering history study conceived by the nonprofit Historic Atlanta in partnership with the Atlanta Department of City Planning.

The Historic Capitol View Homes

Rehabilitation of a 1947 apartment complex at 685 University Ave. in Adair Park built through the Federal Housing Administration’s Veterans Emergency Housing program. The project also won a Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation award earlier this year. Award accepted by Columbia Residential and Pimsler Hoss Architects.

Individual/Organization

Art in the Paint

A nonprofit that rehabilitates old basketball courts.

Livable Buckhead

A nonprofit with programs in alternative commuting, greenspace expansion and cultural events.

New Construction

The Krog District

Mixed-use properties at 99 Krog St. in Inman Park that include Krog Street Market, Atlanta Stove Works and SPX Alley. Award accepted by ASD|SKY and Asana Partners.

Parks and Landscape Design

Hurt Park

Rehabilitation of the City park adjacent to the Georgia State University campus at Edgewood Avenue and Courtland and Gilmer streets. Award accepted by HGOR.

Public Works of Art

“Bends Toward Justice”

Gateway arch sculpture on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a King statue, created by Joe O’Connell and Creative Machines. Award accepted by Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Echo Street Tank

A painted water tank at Northside Drive and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in English Avenue. Award accepted by ASD|SKY.

Community Design Awards

Winners included: Piedmont Heights Alliance (NPU-F); Adamsville G.A. Town Garden (NPU-H); Mozley Park Baseball Court Mural (NPU-K); Nelson Street Bridge (NPU-M); Candler Park Fall Festival (NPU-N); Kyle Caldwell (NPU-O); Park Pride REDEEM (NPU-T); Pittsburgh Yards (NPU-V); Grant Park Conservancy Summer Shade Festival (NPU-W); Nourish Botanica (NPU-Y).