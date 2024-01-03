Goodwill of North Georgia has much to look forward to in 2024, with several exciting initiatives and partnerships in the pipeline. The organization remains committed to its mission of putting people to work.

Reflecting on its accomplishments in 2023, Goodwill can be proud of its significant impact on many people’s lives. The organization served over 3.3 million donors, enabling them to assist over 43,000 job seekers. With more than 22,000 people landing new jobs, Goodwill’s efforts have helped many individuals achieve their career goals.

Two such inspiring stories are of Xavier Wright and Melanie Rust. Xavier, a former Army serviceman, was able to enroll in Goodwill’s welding program thanks to a grant from DOL-WORC. Following his excellent performance in the program and earning his OSHA10 and welding certifications, he secured an internship with Power Partners, which led to ongoing employment.

Melanie Rust’s story is no less remarkable. After being referred to the Goodwill Career Center for Job Readiness Training (JRT), she attended various classes on effective communication, interviewing skills, problem-solving, decision-making, and more. Melanie’s confidence grew throughout the program, and she landed a job as an Activity Coordinator Assistant at Manor Lake Assisted Living facility.

In 2023, Goodwill served more than 8 million shoppers and introduced new annual guides to help people shop for the holidays, summer, and back-to-school season. The organization also celebrated reopening several stores, including the Griffin store, which was previously closed due to damage from an EF-3 tornado.

Goodwill of North Georgia received a $200,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to support its GoodBiz Program, which helps entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

In collaboration with Accenture, Goodwill launched an innovative workforce training program, the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator™, which provides training for entry-level clean energy jobs such as solar and storage, electric vehicle charging, heat pumps, and energy efficiency. The program will help address the critical talent gap in the clean energy sector, offering participants an incredible opportunity for higher wages and better career advancement.

Goodwill of North Georgia and Easter Seals of North Georgia were awarded a $300,000 grant from the Liz Blake Foundation to support career coaches, family navigators, and employment training programs. The program aimed to boost adult earnings, reduce reliance on public aid, and improve parents’ and children’s outcomes by offering free career training. The partnership addressed the need for parents to earn a living wage while ensuring their children receive quality childcare.

Goodwill of North Georgia and First Step Staffing formed a joint venture, First Step Staffing, powered by Goodwill, which aims to provide job training and life services to underrepresented individuals in the workforce. The joint venture prioritizes equity and inclusion, specifically designed to help people facing economic barriers, including those who were unhoused, involved with the criminal justice system, living with disabilities, not engaged in either education or employment and veterans.

As we enter 2024, Goodwill of North Georgia encourages everyone to donate when possible, as all donations support the organization’s 14 career service centers. With its unwavering commitment to supporting the community, Goodwill will continue transforming lives and creating lasting impact.

