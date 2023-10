Despite repeated attempts by Commissioner Ted Terry to re-open the park, every request has been met with 60 day “deferrals” and no action on behalf of Dekalb.

Originally citing “hazardous materials” as the reason for closing the park, Emperor CEO Thurmond has since been close-mouthed about why he refuses to re-open it. The original deed that was written up for the park in 2003 declared that the land was to be used by the citizens of Dekalb “in perpetuity”.