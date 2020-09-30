LOADING

Air quality a concern in effort to halt quarry proposed along Chattahoochee River

David Pendered
David Pendered September 30, 2020
quarry, wetlands. Credit: Brian and Shanda Cook


The proposed rock quarry along the Chattahoochee River in Carroll County is slated to emit particles into the atmosphere during its operations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, if allowed to open on a site across the river from south Fulton County.

quarry, carroll county, map

A proposed quarry in Carroll County would be built alongside the Chattahoochee River on a site across from Serenbe and the city of Chattahoochee Hills. File/Credit: Google Earth, David Pendered

Oct. 9 is the deadline for public comment on the air quality application the quarry’s developer, Green Rock LLC, has filed with the state Environmental Protection Division, part of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

A citizen group opposed to the quarry is busy drumming up opposition. A petition on change.org had 3,493 signatures at one point Wednesday evening, out of a goal of 5,000. The group’s Facebook page begins with this pitch that ends in a plea related to public health:

  • “Hey, y’all! We have until October 9! Have you tackled the task of emailing the Georgia EPD Air Protection Branch yet? We know this one is a little more technical but if you have concerns over silica in the air (look up silicosis), if you’ve got COPD, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, recovering from COVID, care about people close by recovering from organ transplants, or if you have any other respiratory or pulmonary issues please voice your concerns!”

The opposition is aimed at a quarry proposed by Green Rock, LLC on a site of about 360 acres. The land is located along a bend in the Chattahoochee River where the counties of Carroll, Coweta, Douglas and Fulton come close together along the waterfront.

The air quality application that’s the current focus of the citizen group was submitted by Green Rock to the state’s Environmental Protection Division. The application is dated Aug. 24.

An affiliate of Green Rock provided this general description of the facility:

  • carroll county quarry map, 1 mile radius

    Three tributaries of the Chattahoochee River pass through land that is to be developed as a quarry, according to this map the developer submitted to the state Environmental Protection Division. Credit: Georgia EPD application

    “Rocky Bottom, LLC is proposing to construct and operate a new construction aggregate mine and associated stone processing plant. The facility proposes to operate at a production limit of 350 tons per hour through the primary crusher. Similarly, sales are also projected at 350 tons per hour. No paving of facility custormer roads or other interior roads is planned. Road emission will be controlled by water truck. Dust suppression on processing equipment will be supplied by water spray and associated carry over control.”

The application outlines the scope of emissions expected to be created by the mining of rock, crushing the material to aggregate, and having it hauled off by customers. Highlights include:

  • The quarry is to operate 8,760 hours a year. These hours equate to 24 hours a day, every day of the year, based on a calculation of 8,760 hours divided by 365 days in a year;
  • The production limit is 350 tons an hour through the primary crusher;
  • Dust control on the crushing equipment and unpaved roads is to be provided by water spray “and associated carry over control;”
  • No roads are to be paved inside the quarry. A customer road is to be a half-mile long, unpaved; a haul road to the bottom of the pit is to be a half-mile long, unpaved;
  • An emissions forecast is based on 33.3 customer trucks an hour, with each truck weighing 21 tons. Another application submitted by Green Rock reported 50 trucks a day are expected to access the site, according to the Development of Regional Impact statement submitted to the Three Rivers Regional Commission, which is a sister agency of the Atlanta Regional Commission.

 

quarry, wetlands

Wetlands located along the Chattahoochee River would be impacted by a proposed rock quarry, according to an application filed by the developer with the state. File/Credit: Brian and Shanda Cook

 

 




David Pendered, Managing Editor, is an Atlanta journalist with more than 30 years experience reporting on the region’s urban affairs, from Atlanta City Hall to the state Capitol. Since 2008, he has written for print and digital publications, and advised on media and governmental affairs. Previously, he spent more than 26 years with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and won awards for his coverage of schools and urban development. David graduated from North Carolina State University and was a Western Knight Center Fellow.

