2024 marks 65 years since the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater’s U.S. tour, which celebrated the work of the titular dance choreographer and Black culture overall through music and movement.

Since 1958, the company has been captivating audiences with its annual performances, which bring the gift of American dance to the world. Atlanta was the first stop on its tour, which has a special meaning to the ones involved in the process.

2023-2024 Season Image. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Constance Stamatiou. (Photo by Dario Calmese.)

Sylvia Waters, the Artistic Director Emeritus of the Ailey II dance troop, had no idea that the company would be around for 65 years when she was a former dancer.

“Looking back 65 years is a testament to not only Mr. Ailey’s vision and insight and to the human condition but the duration of this — this beauty; this intelligence; this passion; this love — was built on a people who were dedicated, and still dedicated, taking into consideration what our humanity means for our survival, not just America but everywhere,” Waters said.

In 1975, Waters was shocked when Ailey asked her to become the artistic director for his latest dance troop, “Ailey II.”

“When Alvin asked me to be director of the second company, it was a great opportunity. I had a family, and touring was really difficult, and he was very understanding about that, so he offered me the position,” Waters said. I never thought of being a company director. It seemed overwhelming, but I’m glad I said yes.”

In addition to Ailey’s 1960 masterpiece, “Revelations,” the company debuted its latest performances from its resident choreographers Ronald Brown, Kyle Abraham, Amy Hall Garner and Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish, which showcased Ailey’s artistry and technique in inspiring and different ways.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations.” (Photo by Paul Kolnik.)

Waters said that the company is a community stakeholder in the city, especially to the arts and young people, which they plan to nurture for years. While in town, the company plans several community events for Atlantans to enjoy.

The Center for Civil and Human Rights Truth on the Rocks event premiered “Revelations” during a workshop earlier this month.

The company also hosted a school-time performance at the Fox Theatre for children in the metro Atlanta area. The performance featured a conversation with the dancers and a performance of “Revelations.”

Every summer, the company’s AileyCamp embodies Ailey’s mission of using dance to impact youth positively and provides a safe space for them to stretch their minds, dream big and take steps towards a successful future.

Waters added that the audiences who experience the shows are a large part of the relationship between the city and the company, which has strengthened over the years.

