By David Jernigan, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

I’ll never forget my mom’s response when I told her I was going to become a teacher: “You’re going to settle for that?” In her mind, becoming an educator was somehow acceding to a profession less than my potential, especially as a business major. That was 23 years ago (before later moving into school and district leadership roles). These days, I am grateful my mom now understands the value of youth development professions—from K-12 educators and administrators to afterschool coaches and program directors. Sadly, our society as a whole still has some work to do.

As a former teacher and district leader, I understand that there’s a larger issue at hand around talent and retention that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. It doesn’t come as a surprise to me that thousands of educators around our nation are calling it quits. If the high workload and burnout isn’t enough, certainly the lack of support and appreciation is. On the national level, there are at least 55,000 vacant teaching positions and 270,000 underqualified teachers in 2023 compared to 36,000 and 160,000 positions this time last year. Here in Georgia, there are 3,112 vacancies with the gap being filled with 13,299 unqualified teachers.

The mass exodus of educators in the field coupled with a steady decline of people pursuing teacher degrees presents a real challenge on our hands. With a shortage of educators, there is no question who ultimately comes up short: our children, especially those of communities in most need. As the nation continues to struggle with teacher recruitment and retention, it has never been a more important time than now to celebrate educators and youth development professionals who remain dedicated to providing quality education and care to our youth. When the future of education seems bleak, folks like Mrs. Gail Johnson give me hope for a brighter tomorrow.

In a nation that places less and less value on educators and youth development professionals, it’s essential to take a moment to recognize the profound impact of individuals who work tirelessly to ignite the unlimited potential of our next generation of leaders. Mrs. Gail, as she is affectionately known at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA), has dedicated 45 years of service to Atlanta youth.

Her story with BGCMA began Sept. 1, 1978 when she joined the Decatur DeKalb Girl’s Club while studying sociology at Spelman College. Little did she know that this humble beginning would mark the start of a lifelong commitment to empowering generations of youth. For over four decades, she has been a cornerstone of inspiration at the Warren Club in Grant Park, where she has served as its executive director since 1991.

Her words encapsulate her profound commitment to making a difference in the lives of young people: “We’re not working with numbers; we’re working with hearts and souls in our children. And if we touch their hearts, we pierce their souls.”

On August 30, 2021, we gathered to surprise Mrs. Gail and celebrate her 45 years of unwavering service. The event united Boys & Girls Club leadership, former Club members, staff, and esteemed local leaders, including Interim APS Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle and Atlanta Council member Jason Winston (District 1), who presented a City Council resolution declaring September 1 as “Gail Johnson Day” in the City of Atlanta—in recognition of her exceptional contributions and unwavering devotion to enriching the lives of Atlanta’s youth and communities.

Through her tireless efforts, Mrs. Gail has cultivated an enduring legacy, inspiring hope and unlocking the unlimited potential within the young minds she has touched. Her remarkable journey stands as a testament to the profound impact that youth development professionals can have on shaping brighter futures through a lifetime of service.

What sets Mrs. Gail apart is her extraordinary leadership and visionary thinking. She doesn’t just lead during the good times; she’s proven to shine the brightest during challenging times. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Gail’s resilience was evident as she penned 267 heartfelt letters to Club members, providing a source of connection, support, and encouragement during moments of isolation. At her surprise celebration, she received handwritten letters from kids, staff, and community members whose lives she has deeply impacted. These letters encapsulate the breadth of her positive influence and the enduring legacy she has forged through her unparalleled dedication.

Call to Action: So, why should you care about Gail Johnson’s incredible journey? Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for positive change within our community with educators and youth development professionals at the helm. Her life’s work embodies the values of commitment, passion, and unwavering dedication. By supporting organizations like BGCMA and individuals like Mrs. Gail, we can collectively contribute to a brighter future for Atlanta’s youth, fostering the leaders of tomorrow.

As we continue to face the challenges of our time—with teacher and youth development professional shortages on the rise—Mrs. Gail’s legacy stands as an enduring source of inspiration. It calls upon each of us to step up, make a difference, and touch the hearts and souls of the next generation. Our community thrives when youth development professionals like Mrs. Gail thrive.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA): For 85 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA) has ignited the unlimited potential of kids and teens by creating safe, inclusive, and engaging environments. Our 25 Clubs located in 10 counties across metropolitan Atlanta serves approximately 7,000 kids & teens (ages 6-18) each year, offering youth development programs during critical non-school hours that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character & leadership. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. To learn more about BGCMA, follow us on social media: Twitter (@BGCMA_Clubs), Facebook (BGCMA), TikTok (BGCMAtl), LinkedIn (Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta), and Instagram (bgcmATL), or visit us online at www.bgcma.org.

This is sponsored content.