As Delta variant surges, Emory public health expert urges Congress to extend eviction moratorium

The end of the federal eviction moratorium has amplified demand for tenant protections nationwide, especially as COVID-19’s Delta variant surges. In Atlanta, public health experts say eviction prevention is vital to curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University, told Atlanta Civic Circle that “it’s critically important” to keep people safely housed as we continue to fight the pandemic, adding that an uptick in homelessness that could result from an expected wave of evictions could have dire consequences.

“From a public health standpoint, homelessness is always a problem,” del Rio said, “and I worry that people will be evicted and go to homeless shelters. Think about a better place for COVID transmission to occur.”

