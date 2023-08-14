Operation HOPE, the nation’s leading nonprofit in financial literacy and economic inclusion, announced today that they have again been listed on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Fastest Growing Companies Pacesetters list. Moving up to #42 on the list, Operation HOPE is the only nonprofit listed among 100 private companies in Atlanta in sectors ranging from business and healthcare to technology and financial services.

“Atlanta has consistently been named as one of fastest growing cities in America, and Operation HOPE’s continued growth in the past year is in alignment with that of our home city,” said Operation HOPE Chairman, Founder, and CEO John HOPE Bryant. “We are opening offices throughout the country at the rate of one a week, as we continue to scale and grow HOPE by serving small business owners, entrepreneurs, struggling Americans, and building one million Black businesses by 2030.”

Since its inception, Operation HOPE has:

Served over 4 million individuals across the U.S.

Assisted clients in accessing capital totaling more than $4 billion.

Supported over 275,000 Black-owned businesses to launch, grow or scale through its One Million Black Businesses (1MBB) initiative.

Last year, Operation HOPE’s national network of no-charge financial coaching:

Increased client credit scores by an average of 42 points.

Reduced client debt by an average of $1,944.

Increased client savings by an average of $1,100.

To view the Operation HOPE 2022 Annual Impact Report, click here.

With a goal of opening 1,000 offices by 2030, Operation HOPE’s mission is to expand economic opportunity for struggling, working-class Americans and underserved communities through financial education and empowerment.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to “Silver Rights” to make free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. This year, HOPE also launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to help level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

