The dreams of high-speed rail (HSR) enthusiasts just came one step closer to reality. On Friday, Dec. 8, the White House announced $8.2 billion in funding for HSR projects and HSR corridor studies around the country — one of the largest investments of its kind.

One of the HSR corridors to be studied would connect Charlotte, N.C., and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the busiest airport in the world.

Studies for a route between the two cities have been conducted before, with the 274-mile “Greenfield Corridor” as the preferred option that would slice travel time between the cities in half with 10 stops, but little action came from it. This time, however, things could be different — in large part due to an increasing demand for local and regional mass transit and the federal funds to back it up.

Funding for the Atlanta to Charlotte corridor study is allocated in the amount of $500,000, with no timelines as of yet on when the study will be completed. Another $500,000 each is also being set aside for similar studies — called “corridor identification grants” — between Atlanta and Savannah and Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn., according to Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office.

The funding announcement also specified other projects that will receive portions of the $8.2 billion total, including upgrades to frequently used existing routes and $3.1 billion for the advancement of a 171-mile electrified high-speed line that will link California’s parts of Central Valley, with hopes to expand towards San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The investments are part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda, which includes the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in 2021. The U.S. has long lagged behind other nations in rail, both locally and regionally. HSR, the kind that the White House is funding and allocating funds to study, would fall more under the regional side.

HSR is generally defined as a passenger rail that can travel at least 124 miles per hour and can cruise 221 miles per hour. This is why, although the U.S. does have passenger rail like Amtrak, most of it doesn’t qualify as HSR, which has speeds that could make regional trips competitive with air travel.

Much of Europe is served by HSR, making it easy and possible to travel hundreds of miles between cities and countries with ease. Europe is so dedicated to trains that France recently banned commercial flights of 2.5 hours or less when there is a train alternative.

The case for HSR goes beyond travel ease, too. HSR works in conjunction with the Biden administration’s commitment to combating climate change; according to the American Public Transportation Association, data from the International Association of Railways shows that “high-speed rail is eight times more energy efficient than airplanes and four times more efficient than automobile use.” These figures may increase or decrease as both trains and cars become more electrified, but they are indicative of an efficient, alternative mode of transit that would effectively help combat emissions.

One of the most remarkable stories of investment in high-speed rail comes from one of the U.S.’s economic adversaries — China. In the last two decades, China has gone from zero HSR lines to the most HSR lines in the world by a wide margin. As of 2022, it had built over 40,500 kilometers — about 25165 miles — followed by Spain with 2661 kilometers (2274 miles), according to Statista.

It should be noted that part of the reason these thousands of miles of rail could be built is that the trains are largely government-sponsored, meaning they can avoid a lot of red tape and community engagement if need be. Still, China’s commitment to HSR and the subsequent building of the network is nothing short of remarkable.

The U.S. has just recently begun taking HSR more seriously. This past year, Brightline, a rail service company, opened one of the nation’s fastest lines that connects Miami and Orlando, with a planned expansion to Tampa in the future. The company is also preparing to begin construction on a line on the West Coast that would connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The current Brightline Florida Route map, with expansion lines outlined for future development. (Photo from Brightline.)

While the Atlanta corridor studies are just that — studies — it’s an important first step towards a reality that other parts of the country are beginning to see.

Of note is that while the current trend of HSR projects is privately owned in the U.S., most rail in Europe is publicly owned. The political implications such studies might have going forward remain to be seen; with Atlanta having the world’s busiest airport and Delta Airlines headquartered in Atlanta, HSR could effectively be seen as a competitor.

Regardless, the pressure for the U.S. to return to its roots and invest in regional rail doesn’t look like it will be derailed anytime soon.