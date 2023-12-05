The Atlanta City Council committee chairs and members for 2024 have been named.

City Council President Doug Shipman makes the appointments, which he announced on Dec. 4. The committees are sub-groups of the council where legislation and policies typically get the most in-depth discussion.

“My goal, as it has always been, is to assure the chairs of our committees, as well as our committee members, reflect the desires and diversity of our great city,” said Shipman in a press release.

As president, Shipman oversees the council’s operations but does not sit on any committees himself and only votes in the case of a tie.

The 2024 appointments are as follows. For the current appointments, see the council website.

City Utilities Committee

Antonio Lewis (chair)

Byron Amos

Michael Julian Bond

Andrea L. Boone

Howard Shook

Alex Wan

Matt Westmoreland

Community Development/Human Services

Jason Winston (chair)

Liliana Bakhtiari

Michael Julian Bond

Andrea L. Boone

Jason Dozier

Mary Norwood

Matt Westmoreland

Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee

Andrea L. Boone (chair)

Michael Julian Bond

Amir Farokhi

Dustin Hillis

Antonio Lewis

Mary Norwood

Matt Westmoreland

Transportation Committee

Byron Amos (chair)

Amir Farokhi

Dustin Hillis

Antonio Lewis

Marci Collier Overstreet

Keisha Sean Waites

Alex Wan

Zoning Committee

Matt Westmoreland (chair)

Liliana Bakhtiari

Jason Dozier

Amir Farokhi

Mary Norwood

Marci Collier Overstreet

Keisha Sean Waites

Finance/Executive Committee

Howard Shook (chair)

Liliana Bakhtiari

Dustin Hillis

Marci Collier Overstreet

Alex Wan

Keisha Sean Waites

Jason Winston

Committee on Council

Liliana Bakhtiari (chair)

Byron Amos

Andrea L. Boone

Jason Dozier

Amir Farokhi

Howard Shook

Jason Winston