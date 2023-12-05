The City of Atlanta seal.

The Atlanta City Council committee chairs and members for 2024 have been named.

City Council President Doug Shipman makes the appointments, which he announced on Dec. 4. The committees are sub-groups of the council where legislation and policies typically get the most in-depth discussion.

“My goal, as it has always been, is to assure the chairs of our committees, as well as our committee members, reflect the desires and diversity of our great city,” said Shipman in a press release. 

As president, Shipman oversees the council’s operations but does not sit on any committees himself and only votes in the case of a tie.

The 2024 appointments are as follows. For the current appointments, see the council website.

City Utilities Committee

Antonio Lewis (chair)
Byron Amos
Michael Julian Bond
Andrea L. Boone
Howard Shook
Alex Wan
Matt Westmoreland

Community Development/Human Services

Jason Winston (chair)
Liliana Bakhtiari
Michael Julian Bond
Andrea L. Boone
Jason Dozier
Mary Norwood
Matt Westmoreland

Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee

Andrea L. Boone (chair)
Michael Julian Bond
Amir Farokhi
Dustin Hillis
Antonio Lewis
Mary Norwood
Matt Westmoreland

Transportation Committee

Byron Amos (chair)
Amir Farokhi
Dustin Hillis
Antonio Lewis
Marci Collier Overstreet
Keisha Sean Waites
Alex Wan

Zoning Committee

Matt Westmoreland (chair)
Liliana Bakhtiari
Jason Dozier
Amir Farokhi
Mary Norwood
Marci Collier Overstreet
Keisha Sean Waites

Finance/Executive Committee

Howard Shook (chair)
Liliana Bakhtiari
Dustin Hillis
Marci Collier Overstreet
Alex Wan
Keisha Sean Waites
Jason Winston

Committee on Council

Liliana Bakhtiari (chair)
Byron Amos
Andrea L. Boone
Jason Dozier
Amir Farokhi
Howard Shook
Jason Winston

