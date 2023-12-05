The Atlanta City Council committee chairs and members for 2024 have been named.
City Council President Doug Shipman makes the appointments, which he announced on Dec. 4. The committees are sub-groups of the council where legislation and policies typically get the most in-depth discussion.
“My goal, as it has always been, is to assure the chairs of our committees, as well as our committee members, reflect the desires and diversity of our great city,” said Shipman in a press release.
As president, Shipman oversees the council’s operations but does not sit on any committees himself and only votes in the case of a tie.
The 2024 appointments are as follows. For the current appointments, see the council website.
City Utilities Committee
Antonio Lewis (chair)
Byron Amos
Michael Julian Bond
Andrea L. Boone
Howard Shook
Alex Wan
Matt Westmoreland
Community Development/Human Services
Jason Winston (chair)
Liliana Bakhtiari
Michael Julian Bond
Andrea L. Boone
Jason Dozier
Mary Norwood
Matt Westmoreland
Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee
Andrea L. Boone (chair)
Michael Julian Bond
Amir Farokhi
Dustin Hillis
Antonio Lewis
Mary Norwood
Matt Westmoreland
Transportation Committee
Byron Amos (chair)
Amir Farokhi
Dustin Hillis
Antonio Lewis
Marci Collier Overstreet
Keisha Sean Waites
Alex Wan
Zoning Committee
Matt Westmoreland (chair)
Liliana Bakhtiari
Jason Dozier
Amir Farokhi
Mary Norwood
Marci Collier Overstreet
Keisha Sean Waites
Finance/Executive Committee
Howard Shook (chair)
Liliana Bakhtiari
Dustin Hillis
Marci Collier Overstreet
Alex Wan
Keisha Sean Waites
Jason Winston
Committee on Council
Liliana Bakhtiari (chair)
Byron Amos
Andrea L. Boone
Jason Dozier
Amir Farokhi
Howard Shook
Jason Winston
