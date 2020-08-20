LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports

Atlanta Community Food Bank opens new “company-owned” food center in Gwinnett

Maria Saporta
Maria Saporta August 20, 2020 4:09 pm
AFCB's Kyle Waide at Thursday's opening of the new Community Food Center in Gwinnett (Special: Atlanta Community Food Bank)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Maria Saporta

In an effort to respond to growing demand and to improve how it distributes food in the region, the Atlanta Community Food Bank Thursday officially opened its first “company-owned” Community Food Center.

The new Center, a 14,000-square-foot facility in Gwinnett County near Stone Mountain at 1979 Parker Court, will the first time ACFB will be operating its own distribution hub.

AFCB’s Kyle Waide at Thursday’s opening of the new Community Food Center in Gwinnett (Special: Atlanta Community Food Bank)

Kyle Waide, AFCB’s president and CEO, said the nonprofit’s last strategic plan called for establishing Community Food Centers in areas that currently are underserved by the organization’s nearly 1,700 partners in 29 counties.

“We want to close the meal gaps in the community,” Waide said in an interview. We have a great network of partners…. But they are not evenly distributed, and their capabilities are not the same. As a result, there are gaps in our distribution network where we need to provide more food to more people more often.”

Waide explained it was a similar model to company having its own outlets separate from a network franchisees.

“We are going to own and operate these ourselves,” said Waide, who described it as a “company-owned store” in retailing. “We are not doing this to compete with our partners. It is to complement our partner network.”

In fact, partners will be able to pick up food at the new Community Food Center if it’s more convenient for them to do so. It also will serve as a base for volunteers.

AFCB’s mew Community Food Center in Gwinnett (Special: Atlanta Community Food Bank)

The Community Food Center was made possible by a total of $405,000 in gifts from UnitedHealthcare; Publix Super Markets Charities; Subramonian and Lakshmi Shankar; Kiari “Offset” Cephus; Richard Pitts; and the CardioVascular Group.

ACFB opening of its first Community Food Center on Thursday was just six months after it opened its new expanded headquarters in East Point, a 350,000-square-foot facility.  It’s been fortuitous that ACFB has been investing in a major expansion.

“We are continuing to see a massive amount of demand,” Waide said. “In June and July, we distributed 10 million pounds of food. We normally distribute about 6 million pounds of food a month. And we are not seeing a slowdown. We might even see an increase because there’s a lot of risk in the economy.”

Waide said there are plans underway to have a second Community Food Center in the first half of next year. And depending on how well the Centers work out, Waide said there eventually could be between five to 10 Centers throughout its footprint.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are for people to pick up food as part of a drive-through. Eventually, however, it will be set up to act as a grocery store or food pantry.

The new Jesse Hill market replaced (on the right) replaced a McDonald’s restaurant next to Grady Hospital (Photo by Maria Saporta)

ACFB also partnered with Grady Health System and Open Hand Atlanta to open the new Jesse Hill Market adjacent to the hospital on Aug. 12. The Market is part of Grady’s Food as Medicine program, and it replaces a McDonald’s that used to be at that location.

“Our Food as Medicine program has proven very successful in helping patients with certain chronic conditions improve their health,” said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Health System. “The opening of the Jesse Hill Market allows us to expand this important nutritional service in a space that’s easy for our patients to access. Patients with food prescriptions will be able to pick up fresh produce just feet away from our clinic building entrance.”

Eventually, Haubert said the Market will have cooking classes so that patients can learn how to prepare healthy meals. Plus, staff, guests, and even people working close by will be able to stop in to get healthy meals and snacks.

“We are adding these pieces to respond to food insecurities,” Waide said. “We are adding different tools to our tool belt.”

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Maria Saporta
Maria Saporta

Maria Saporta, Editor, is a longtime Atlanta business, civic and urban affairs journalist with a deep knowledge of our city, our region and state.  Since 2008, she has written a weekly column and news stories for the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Prior to that, she spent 27 years with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, becoming its business columnist in 1991. Maria received her Master’s degree in urban studies from Georgia State and her Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Boston University. Maria was born in Atlanta to European parents and has two young adult children.

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Atlanta Rotary to donate up to $400,000 for summer meals
Maria Saporta June 15, 2020 2:50 pm
Affordable housing advocates appeal to city for more rent payment assistance during pandemic
Sean Keenan March 31, 2020 4:15 pm
Atlanta Community Food Bank seeking to meet increased needs due to COVID-19
Maria Saporta March 19, 2020 5:48 pm
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Climate experts say rescue food can reduce warming; it now feeds those in need
David Pendered August 8, 2019 10:51 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Atlanta Rotary to donate up to $400,000 for summer meals
Affordable housing advocates appeal to city for more rent payment assistance during pandemic
Atlanta Community Food Bank seeking to meet increased needs due to COVID-19
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Climate experts say rescue food can reduce warming; it now feeds those in need
 
The WIlmington Trust
Cresset Capital
UPS
The Home Depot
SunTrust
Preferred Apartment Communities
Macquarium
Mercedez Benz
Portman Architects
Orkin
Georgia Power
The Coca Cola Company
Chick-Fil-A
AT&T
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
Fifth Third Bank
Lexicon Strategies
Georgia World Congress Center Authority
Southern Company Gas
 
Copyright SaportaReport 2020