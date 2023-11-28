I’m so tired. Tired of waiting on Atlanta to protect its trees.

For nearly a dozen years, there’s been aborted effort after aborted effort to strengthen Atlanta’s tree ordinance and expand the city’s tree canopy.

Fortunately, after months — even years — of little to no progress, there’s now movement.

A new effort led by mediator Michael Elliott is seeking to find consensus among the various stakeholders. Elliott is a Georgia Tech professor who has been mediating complex disputes in Atlanta since the mid-1980s.

Mediator Michael Elliott, an avid cyclist, is working with various stakeholders and the city to find consensus on amending the city’s tree ordinance and enhancing Atlanta’s tree canopy. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

“My hope is we would get a tree ordinance and policy changes that would protect trees effectively while still enabling urban development to occur,” Elliott said in an interview. “The ultimate success would mean the city could meet its goal for 50 percent tree canopy.”

In April, the Atlanta City Council passed a resolution calling for the city to have a tree canopy of 50 percent. The problem? We are moving in the wrong direction.

Elliott said it is estimated Atlanta’s current tree canopy is 46.1 percent — far higher than other major U.S. cities, which have an average 34 percent tree canopy.

Atlanta’s beautiful trees at sunset. (Photo by Kelly Jordan.)

But trees are Atlanta’s trademark.

“I’m an Atlanta native so I love, love, love our trees and our tree canopy,” said Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. “Trees are a way we preserve our identity as a city.”

Bond expressed concern about how long it has taken the city to get serious about protecting its trees and expanding its tree canopy.

“The process has ground to a halt,” said Bond, who added that a change in administration hindered the most recent efforts. “There’s been a huge delay. How many trees have we lost while we have been trying to find a mediator? Now is the time to get going.”

As Bond sees it, right now the tree ordinance is “lopsided” in favor of developers. Whenever changes are suggested to amend and strengthen the tree ordinance, they get bogged down with developers arguing against regulations that could limit their ability to develop land and make money.

“With all the development, I see a real need — more than at any other time in our history — for our trees to be protected,” Bond said. “I don’t see the need for people to cut trees in order to make money. We want the building code and the tree ordinance to be flexible enough to be reasonable.”

Elliott can sympathize with those who are frustrated by the lack of movement, and he is hoping to help break the impasse.

“The people who know best how to design an ordinance are those who have to live with it,” Elliott said. “It’s always about whether they have enough incentives to work through their differences together.”

Trees at Piedmont Park have been able to grow unhindered by development and limbs being cut. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

Elliott has been successful in finding consensus on other difficult issues, such as Atlanta’s historic preservation ordinance.

“My role in this is not as an expert on trees. It is as a process expert — someone who has had experience mediating complex disputes,” Elliott said.

Currently, Elliott is conducting interviews with various stakeholders, including representatives from the tree preservation community and developers. In January, a working group of about 15 people will be formed that will include tree advocates, developers, city representatives, housing affordability and equity leaders. They will meet every couple of weeks for four months and then present their work to the administration of Mayor Dickens and the Atlanta City Council.

“Any process like this will come up with a lot of different ideas on how we can protect trees while enabling development,” Elliott said.

With all the false starts and stops, a great deal of work has been done to narrow the issues and find ways to protect existing trees while allowing for more dense development and housing affordability.

Tree advocates Kathryn Kolb and Howard Katzman have been hard at work on proposed amendments to the existing ordinance with the goal of the city prioritizing its most valuable trees.

They recently took me on a tour to show me what works and what doesn’t. Plans for one house in Kirkwood were flipped to save a white oak that was more than 100 years old. Around the corner, they showed me a subdivision where an old-growth forest was clear-cut for a suburban-style development. A solution would be to encourage conservation subdivisions allowing developers to build cluster homes so that priority trees can be saved.

Kathryn Kolb and Howard Katzman stand in front of a Kirkwood home that was able to protect a high-priority tree while accommodating development. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

“We are not going to stop development. We are not going to stop people from building nice houses,” Kolb said. “All that’s going to happen is that we are going to have more trees standing. A good tree ordinance would give the arborist and the builder a solid foundation on which to stand to make common-sense decisions. We want to give the builder a sustainable footprint with a requirement to save the high-priority trees.”

A grove of about 30 high-value trees was cut down to develop the Robson Court subdivision in Kirkwood. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

Katzman said the problem with the current ordinance is developers look for ways to accommodate a house on a lot rather than building a house to accommodate the lot and its existing trees.

The city’s arborists are also stretched thin, and it’s generally accepted that the city needs to hire more. It also would help to revise the when and how site plans are reviewed. It’s better to plan to save trees on the front end before builders have spent significant dollars on architectural designs.

“Right now, the arborist who reviews a site plan is not the same person who goes out on site,” Kolb said. “It would make more sense is to have the arborists who are reviewing plans to go out and do site visits of the plans they’ve reviewed.”

Elliott said it’s important to note that strengthening the city’s tree ordinance will not be enough to get Atlanta’s tree canopy up to 50 percent. Other city departments need to be at the table, including the Department of Watershed Management, the Atlanta Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees trees on public property, including street trees along sidewalks.

“Our primary purpose is to amend the tree ordinance,” Elliott said. “There’s a larger question about tree enhancement, such as where street trees can go. Certainly, we hope we shed light on not just the tree ordinance but the question of how trees are maintained throughout the city.”

Trees in Atlanta help the city fight climate change by providing shade and absorbing carbon. (Photo by Kelly Jordan.)